ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon fixed to spend $422M on rebuilding for victims of 2020 Labor Day Fires

By Adam Duvernay, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago

The state's ReOregon program is poised to spend $422 million to support the 2020 Labor Day Fires survivors in eight counties, including Lane, who haven't been able to rebuild or find safe, affordable homes.

Oregon Housing and Community Services submitted its action plan , which outlines how it will spend disaster recovery grants appropriated in fall 2021, to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday. The state, if HUD approves the plan, likely will launch its program late this year or in early 2023, according to a news release.

OHCS expects to have approval of the plan from HUD in 60 to 90 days. OHCS will implement programs as soon as possible but likely won't be ready to take and approve applications until the first half of 2023.

The action plan for the ReOregon program would support recovery from the 2020 Labor Day Fires in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties, according to the release. The program's goal is to provide survivors equitable access to resources so they can be permanently, safely and affordably housed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHlYg_0g61x4dW00

The action plan reports 615 homes in unincorporated areas of Lane County were either damaged or destroyed in the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire, which burned more than 173,000 acres in the McKenzie River Valley. That number is three three times greater than the average number of annual permits the county issues in its unincorporated areas.

As of Thursday, Lane County has received 214 home permit applications from Holiday Farm Fire-affected properties, according to county data. The county has issued 147, finalized 54 and has another 13 in review.

The state is still housing 69 survivors of the 2020 Labor Day Fires in two Lane County hotels, down from 135 in December, according to Oregon Department of Human Services spokeswoman Sherryll Hoar.

The core elements of the plan, refined through extensive public engagement in fire-impacted areas in May, are:

  • A housing replacement program for homeowners who lost homes to the fires.
  • A new homeownership program for fire survivors who were renters and displaced by the fires.
  • A fund to support local priority infrastructure, mitigation activities and economic revitalization projects.

Other ReOregon programs include intermediate housing assistance, housing recovery services and recovery planning, as well as services for rent support, housing navigation, legal assistance and survivor case management.

More: The Holiday Farm Fire ravaged McKenzie River communities. Recovery is progressing — slowly

The largest portion of the ReOregon budget is nearly $205 million for the homeowner assistance and reconstruction program, 48% of the total. Another $119 million would be dedicated to the homeownership opportunities program, designed to develop single-family housing for the purpose of selling it to disaster-impacted first-time homebuyers.

Remaining dollars will be spent on legal services, a disaster resilience infrastructure program, intermediate housing assistance, housing and recovery services, a community planning revitalization program and administrative costs.

There are programs currently available for low- and moderate-income fire survivors that can help more immediately.

Survivors of the 2020 Labor Day Fires can enroll with a disaster case manager who can help them create a recovery plan tailored to their situation. Survivors can reach disaster case managers through a state hotline at 833-669-0554.

To learn more about the ReOregon Action Plan or to sign up for email updates visit Re.Oregon.gov .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47K6JZ_0g61x4dW00

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon fixed to spend $422M on rebuilding for victims of 2020 Labor Day Fires

Comments / 6

Elise Goobldeegook
4d ago

I wonder why it took so long to get this plan going. would have been even more useful the first few months after the fires.

Reply
2
Related
Portland Tribune

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend. The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

New statewide survey shows Oregonians have very mixed feelings about tourism and its community impact

Oregon’s natural beauty is the No.1 draw for visitors, but breweries, restaurants and shopping rank second, according to a survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. But with that attraction comes angst from residents who feel tourism makes biking, hiking, fishing and camping more difficult to enjoy, according to the May 6-12 survey of 1,674 residents 18 and older.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Fewer Oregonians are working second, third jobs

This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Oregonians have grown accustomed to hustling. Maybe they’re hanging drywall during the day and delivering DoorDash at night. Or pouring coffee in the morning and bagging groceries during the afternoon rush. Whatever it takes to make ends meet.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KDRV

State effort to avoid scam victims visits Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is doing outreach this week in Southern Oregon to prevent older adults being victimized by online scams. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is working with community centers and partners in Klamath and Lake Counties to co-host two resource fairs for older adults. Information provided will...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Northeast Oregon Forests accepting proposals for Title II funding

JOHN DAY, PENDLETON & BAKER CITY – (Press Release issued by the USDA Forest Service) The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting project proposals to benefit the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. The total amount of Title II funds available for projects could be up to $4 million.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Lane County, officials say

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Reoregon#Hud#Lincoln
philomathnews.com

Some Oregon kids with disabilities being denied access to summer learning, classroom hours owed

State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Corvallis, had experienced what she calls a “bad education day” before she showed up to a June 2 legislative education committee. A parent in her district had gone to Facebook to share that their middle school would no longer provide her child with a disability class time after third period for the rest of the school year due to staffing issues.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Gun Policy Reversal by Betsy Johnson

The ideas conference TEDxPortland and gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson are in a tight race for who had the worse week. Johnson’s unscheduled May 27 appearance at TEDx prompted jeers from the crowd outraged by her votes against gun control bills, a sudden effort by Johnson to shift her position on the issue (One Question, WW, June 1), and seven complaints to the Oregon Department of Justice about whether TEDx violated tax laws barring nonprofits from participating in political campaigns. (The Justice Department forwarded the complaints to the IRS.) Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
beachconnection.net

Seaside to Get Traffic Improvements - Other Oregon Coast Projects

(Seaside, Oregon) – An area of the north Oregon coast known for its sometimes significant traffic jams will be getting some help from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) soon. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium) ODOT spokesman Angela Beers Seydel said new signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S....
SEASIDE, OR
oregontoday.net

ODFW’s Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee will meet virtually, June 13

ODFW release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee will meet virtually on June 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. For more information and full agenda visit: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/meetings/061322.asp Members of the public who are interested in participating in the meeting can access it here. https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1614092981 The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund (OCRF) is a public-private partnership that supports projects to implement the Oregon Conservation Strategy and connect people with the outdoors. The Advisory Committee provides recommendations on expenditures from the OCRF to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission. More information on the OCRF can be found at OregonIsAlive.org.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Oregon's drought improves slightly as spring rain continues

Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Eugene housing costs increase alongside population

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene's city council received a presentation Wednesday regarding the first Envision Eugene Growth Monitoring Comprehensive Report covering the years 2012 through 2021. The report focuses on population growth, housing development trends and adjustments to housing strategies to help city leaders better understand Eugene's long-term growth and housing...
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy