HATTIESBURG, Miss — The Rebels are headed to Omaha. After a roller-coaster regular season that saw them jump out to the No. 1 ranking in the country before losing 16 out of 25 games to fall to the bottom of the SEC standings, Ole Miss secured a 4-0 win over No. 11 Southern Miss in game two of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Sunday to clinch the sixth College World Series appearance in school history.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO