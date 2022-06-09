ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart to appear in Morristown on June 11

WBIR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalista Flockhart and Harrison Ford join...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

‘Fancy Like’ singer Walker Hayes headlining Appalachian Fair

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Fair officials on Monday announced the lineup for the 2022 event scheduled for Aug. 22-27. Entertainers set to take the main stage include the following: Walker Hayes Carly Pearce Russell Dickerson We are Messengers Shenandoah Dailey & Vincent Headliner Walker Hayes, set to perform on Monday, Aug. 22, is perhaps […]
GRAY, TN
wivk.com

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart to Produce and Star in Steel Magnolia’s Play Reading in Morristown

The Morristown Theatre Guild and the Morristown Healthcare System Patient Assistance fund are set to bring a one-night-only fundraiser to the Lakeway area this weekend. Saturday’s event will feature a stage reading of the Robert Harling play Steel Magnolias at the WSCC Humanities Theatre. It will be produced by Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, who also stars in the production with her Mother. It will be directed by David Horton.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Knoxville couple celebrates 75 years of marriage | Their secret to success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The year was 1947. Zenobia graduated from Knoxville High School, and wed her sweetheart, David Booth. Now, the year is 2022 and these high school sweethearts are still together. Their relationship held steady through the test of time- and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren wanted to...
supertalk929.com

Appalachian Fair announces 2022 Main Stage lineup

A jam-packed lineup was announced Monday morning for the Appalachian Fair’s main stage entertainment. Officials say Tik-Tok sensation Walker Hayes will lead off the first day, followed by Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Shenandoah, Daily and Vincent, and We Are The Messengers. Tickets to all concerts go on sale July...
GRAY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Morristown Theatre Guild
wvlt.tv

Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guy Fieri, the host of Food Network’s popular show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, made a stop in Knoxville for a pizzeria. The Mayor of Flavortown visited Pizza Palace, located at East Magnolia Avenue, over 15 years ago in January of 2007. The show was aired in April of 2007 in Season 1, Episode 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Here We Grow Again: Anakeesta in Gatlinburg Prepares for Biggest Expansion Yet

You may remember in 2020 when Anakeesta in Gatlinburg completed its largest expansion yet, including the opening of the AnaVista Tower! If you thought that was incredible, wait until you hear about their new expansion, which will be their biggest expansion yet! We’ve gathered all the details we know so far on the Anakeesta expansion.
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
WATE

McClung Museum saying goodbye to exhibit after nearly 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McClung Museum is saying goodbye to an exhibit after nearly three decades of its display. The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture, which is located on the University of Tennessee campus, has announced the closing of one of its longtime exhibits, “Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice.” The exhibit will […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Cootie Brown's Campus welcomes you home

My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Seymour Food City temporarily closes part of deli following fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food City in Seymour has temporarily closed its deli following a fire Monday morning, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department officials. The Food City, located at 11503 Chapman Highway, was closed for approximately 40 minutes after crews responded to a fire that started in the smoker of the store’s deli, officials said.
SEYMOUR, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Which restaurant has the best burger in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – After more than 600 nominations, only four competitors remain for the title of Best Local Burger. Finalists were chosen based on their number of nominations, and these four received the most: Voting begins at midnight Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m on June 26. You can vote once per day. After voting closes, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy