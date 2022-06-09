Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart to appear in Morristown on June 11

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Fair officials on Monday announced the lineup for the 2022 event scheduled for Aug. 22-27. Entertainers set to take the main stage include the following: Walker Hayes Carly Pearce Russell Dickerson We are Messengers Shenandoah Dailey & Vincent Headliner Walker Hayes, set to perform on Monday, Aug. 22, is perhaps […]
The Morristown Theatre Guild and the Morristown Healthcare System Patient Assistance fund are set to bring a one-night-only fundraiser to the Lakeway area this weekend. Saturday’s event will feature a stage reading of the Robert Harling play Steel Magnolias at the WSCC Humanities Theatre. It will be produced by Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, who also stars in the production with her Mother. It will be directed by David Horton.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The year was 1947. Zenobia graduated from Knoxville High School, and wed her sweetheart, David Booth. Now, the year is 2022 and these high school sweethearts are still together. Their relationship held steady through the test of time- and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren wanted to...
A jam-packed lineup was announced Monday morning for the Appalachian Fair’s main stage entertainment. Officials say Tik-Tok sensation Walker Hayes will lead off the first day, followed by Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Shenandoah, Daily and Vincent, and We Are The Messengers. Tickets to all concerts go on sale July...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — When it comes to keeping yourself cool as the heat index in East Tennessee hits triple digits, we can learn a lot by watching the animals at Zoo Knoxville. Animals are experts when it comes to adapting to the world around them, and that includes when it starts to get really hot outside.
CORRYTON, Tenn. — East Tennessee lawmakers will soon dedicate two sections of highways that run through Corryton in honor of fallen East Tennessee Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss. Knauss' family, Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) and Rep. Dave Wright (R-Corryton) will attend the naming ceremony on Monday, June 20 at 2...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guy Fieri, the host of Food Network’s popular show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, made a stop in Knoxville for a pizzeria. The Mayor of Flavortown visited Pizza Palace, located at East Magnolia Avenue, over 15 years ago in January of 2007. The show was aired in April of 2007 in Season 1, Episode 2.
After going through the house and changing all of our ceiling fans to the counterclockwise "summer" setting--anything to beat this crazy heat--I started fantasizing about being up to my neck in cool water. Any water, anywhere. If I had the time, I'd drop everything and go on a tour of...
You may remember in 2020 when Anakeesta in Gatlinburg completed its largest expansion yet, including the opening of the AnaVista Tower! If you thought that was incredible, wait until you hear about their new expansion, which will be their biggest expansion yet! We’ve gathered all the details we know so far on the Anakeesta expansion.
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bear ripped into a tent at a popular campground Saturday, prompting Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials to warn against tents and soft-sided shelters at the campground until further notice. On June 12, a bear ripped into a tent at Elkmont Campground in search of...
I'm always on the lookout for a place to stay for vacation or a weekend getaway that also provides me with an experience. I would rather not waste my money staying in a plain, ordinary hotel if I don't have to. To me, if you can find a cool place to stay, that just adds to the experience.
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McClung Museum is saying goodbye to an exhibit after nearly three decades of its display. The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture, which is located on the University of Tennessee campus, has announced the closing of one of its longtime exhibits, “Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice.” The exhibit will […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David and Zenobia Booth got married in 1947 and met for the first time in East Knoxville. “Sent a cousin over to find out who she was and after that I was hooked,” David said. Zenobia also saw David that day and became hooked herself.
My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park-goers have recently captured pictures and videos of humans getting a little too comfortable with bears while visiting the park. The first is a video showing a tour Jeep full of park visitors stopping to take pictures and interact with a bear...
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food City in Seymour has temporarily closed its deli following a fire Monday morning, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department officials. The Food City, located at 11503 Chapman Highway, was closed for approximately 40 minutes after crews responded to a fire that started in the smoker of the store’s deli, officials said.
(WJHL) – After more than 600 nominations, only four competitors remain for the title of Best Local Burger. Finalists were chosen based on their number of nominations, and these four received the most: Voting begins at midnight Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m on June 26. You can vote once per day. After voting closes, […]
