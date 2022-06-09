ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

Elementary school graduation set for June 16

By Alissa Deleo
BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach Elementary School will hold its eighth grade graduation ceremony on Thursday June 16 at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

The last day of school for elementary students is Wednesday, June 17.

During the graduation ceremony, the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 of Bradley Beach Elementary School inductees will be recognized.

Manasquan, NJ
