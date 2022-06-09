ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy mom on mission to help single-parent families

By Nikki DeMentri
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5y6Y_0g61wPJ900

INDIANAPOLIS — Single Parent Connection, Inc. is a self-described “labor of love” for Dionne Brown.

The single mom herself is determined to help other single parents in every way she knows how.

“We’re trying to be that someone for those who have no one,” Brown said.

Brown’s nonprofit work is personal. She is a single mom who raised her now 19-year-old son.

“Well, as a single parent, a lot of times you do have those moments where you feel alone and no one understands the things that you’re going through. That’s where single parent connection comes in,” Brown said.

The nonprofit works to provide “education, empowerment and support” for single parents and their children. Brown said about 200 parents and families have utilized Single Parent Connection since it began four years ago.

“Just being a single parent and coming from a single-parent household ... it’s heartwarming. It really is,” Brown said.

What makes the nonprofit unique, Brown said, is the idea someone who understands the triumphs and struggles of single parents is behind the programming and events offered.

PREVIOUS | 'I recommend this program.': Single-mom applauds work being done to help boys learn important skills

“I could discern her spirit and knew that what she was doing and offering for our community was something that not only I wanted to be a part of but something I wanted my son to be a part of,” said Tiffany Linza, a single parent of four living in Indianapolis.

Linza’s youngest child, 12-year-old Braylen, is a part of Single Parent Connection’s summer program called “Boys to Men.”

“There are certain lessons he needs to obtain from a man that I can’t truly give to him,” Linza said.

The workshop series is held on Saturday mornings alongside the Men's Ministry of the Blended Church in Indianapolis. It is geared towards boys ages 12-18.

“We’re teaching young men all types of life skills such as learning how to fish and BBQ, automotive maintenance, self-respect, respect for others … just a lot of different life skills,” Brown said.

Single Parent Connection also offers a single parent continuing education scholarship, toiletry assistance, a community resource fair and smart money management courses among other things.

“They come alongside of you, every step of the way,” Linza said.

The hope is for Single Parent Connection, Inc. to continue to grow and soon secure a physical location in order to expand offerings.

The waitlist is still open for those interested in the Boys to Men program. It runs through the end of July.

Single Parent Connection is also hosting a “Community Resource Fair and Back to School Event” July 23. More information is available here .

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
WTHR

Professional bodybuilder opens unique gym on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Nate Epler, a professional bodybuilder, recently opened a 23,000-square-foot gym called American Muscle Factory on the south side of Indianapolis. “This is unlike anything, really, you're going to see as far as in this market," said Epler. "In Indiana, we have a lot of corporate gyms and a lot of studio gyms, and what I found over the last probably five-to-six years of being in the fitness industry, is that we really didn't have anything that was really tailored towards fitness enthusiasts."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Parents#Fish#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to Open Its First Club in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it is entering the Hoosier State with a new club planned for Noblesville, Ind. The Westborough, Mass.-based club, which reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, said it will also open three additional clubs, to be located in New Albany, Ohio., Wayne, N.J.., and Midlothian, Va., as part of the next phase of its 2022 development plans. BJ's said the new locations will have a BJ’s gas station.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

FHCCI announces funding availability through fair housing settlement

Following an investigation of the maintenance and marketing of real estate-owned properties in Indianapolis, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana has announced plans to award grant funding for Indianapolis neighborhoods of color impacted by foreclosure. The FHCCI joined other fair housing organizations in four nationwide cases alleging specific lenders cared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy