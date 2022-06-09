Water Main Break In Front Of 1727 Tyrol Street

DULUTH, Minn. — Five Duluth residents spoke out during a public meeting today in hopes of preserving the historic Hotel Astoria on East Superior Street. Back in 2021, the owners requested for the structure to be torn-down due to its immense deterioration. Three local businesses within the building were also asked to leave and relocate last year.
DULUTH, Minn. — The search continues for a missing crew member from the Viking cruise ship. It’s unclear where the individual is from, but they did not return to the ship after it stopped in Duluth on May 30th. The U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency says it...
DULUTH, Minn.–The annual Chester Creek Concert Series at Chester Bowl will begin tomorrow night, June 14, and will take place every Tuesday night until August 23. Musical performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last for 90 minutes. This free series is open to the public to enjoy all summer long. A rotating food truck will also be at Chester Bowl during the music, for viewers to enjoy dinner and a show.
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth firefighter was formally charged after assaulting a 65-year old woman on the Traverse Trail back in 2020. In July of 2020, the victim was startled when she saw unleashed dogs. She told Conrad Sunde, 50, they needed to be leashed and took out her phone to record. That resulted in him assaulting her, leaving her with facial injuries.
DULUTH, Minn.– The sun is finally shining for the city of Duluth!. People are making their way outside, catching some rays and enjoying the seasonal tourism. One family from Pine City came to visit for the weekend, to enjoy all that the city as to offer. “Well we can...
DULUTH, Minn.– Ski Hut and Ursa Minor Brewing have partnered together to bring women into the sport of Mountain Biking. The two businesses hosted their 3rd basic mountain bike clinic for women in the community. Trying to make a space for women to get more involved in the male dominated sport. They feel empowered as they work together to get comfortable learning more about mountain biking.
DULUTH, Minn.- Karen Stromme announced her retirement back in May, however with UMD’s current athletic director Josh Berlo transitioning out of the university, Stromme will step into the role as AD until a permanent one is found. Stromme has worked as the University’s senior associate athletic director for internal...
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall baseball team was sent on their way to the State Tournament in style on Monday. Friends and family gathered outside the school as the team packed up the bus and hit the road to St. Cloud for their fourth state tournament appearance since 2017. “We...
DULUTH, Minn. — Youth at The Duluth Playhouse’s summer camp started a new production today. The community theater offers acting and musical camps for students between the ages of 5 to 18. This week, seven and nine year-olds began working on the song Friend Like Me,” from the movie “Aladdin.”
DULUTH, Minn. – A community event was held today in support of pollinators and helping to increase their numbers in the northland. The Duluth Monarch Buddies hosted a marketplace at First United Methodist Church in Duluth. Several booths offered information and plants for sale that will help attract butterflies...
Andy Peterson Quartet was live on the morning show Monday to preview Superior Porchfest’s pop-up event Thursday, June 16, in Superior’s Central Park Neighborhood from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Click the video above to hear their performance. And see Porchfest locations below. Sonofmel. 723 7th Avenue East.
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– On Saturday, a celebration was held at the Richard I. Bong Airport for a local pilot. Tom Sullivan, received the FAA’s honorable Wright Brother’s Master Pilot award. The award, named after the first U.S. pilots, the Wright Brothers, has a lengthy requirement list in order...
DULUTH, MN – Lake Superior College started their annual, free robotics camp today for high school aged children. The kids from all experience backgrounds will learn about engineering and robotics with the goal of building a robot that can pick up and move a golf ball through an obstacle course at the end of the week. Enrollment is slightly down this year, but the kids that are attending are bringing enough enthusiasm to make up the difference.
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team hosted their second camp of the summer Monday, as hopeful future Bulldogs came from all across the Midwest to showcase their skills and for coaches to take a look at the future of their program. “Camps like today give us an opportunity to evaluate...
