Water Main Break In Front Of 1727 Tyrol Street

DULUTH, MN – Lake Superior College started their annual, free robotics camp today for high school aged children. The kids from all experience backgrounds will learn about engineering and robotics with the goal of building a robot that can pick up and move a golf ball through an obstacle course at the end of the week. Enrollment is slightly down this year, but the kids that are attending are bringing enough enthusiasm to make up the difference.

DULUTH, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO