Sonoma County, CA

Want a voice in the Koi Nation Windsor casino conversation?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County wants to hear what you have to say. The tribe promoting the new casino project is doing a preliminary environmental impact report for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Sonoma County plans to submit a response to the...

sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma Water board approves study of lower Russian River wastewater options

The Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) Board of Directors voted this week to move forward with a study of options to treat wastewater in the lower Russian River communities of Monte Rio and Villa Grande. “This study will build the foundation for community-specific solutions to protect public health and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay congressman praises gun control deal

CONTRA COSTA - North Bay Area Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a statement Sunday praising the efforts of a bipartisan group of senators that reached agreement on legislation to combat gun violence."Americans are demanding action to help end the mass shootings and the often unreported, daily gun violence," said Thompson, who represents Napa and parts of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano and Sonoma counties. "The bipartisan agreement announced by the Senate today is the first major agreement in the Senate to act on gun violence prevention in 30 years and is an important step to help protect our communities and save lives.""While the deal does not go as far as the House-passed bills, it represents a change in the national sentiment towards gun violence prevention," Thompson said. "We still have more work to do, we can't pass up an opportunity to pass life-saving provisions when we have agreement. I am committed to working with the overwhelming majority of Americans who are desperate for action on gun violence."The proposal includes resources for states to make red flag laws, invests more in children and mental health services, offers more protections for victims of domestic violence, and cracks down on illegal gun sales. 
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area COVID Surge Leveling Out?

The latest COVID surge in the Bay Area appears to have peaked as cases have stopped rising, but those numbers remain very high. In the East Bay, news of rising COVID numbers in Contra Costa County are keeping businesses looking to rebound from the pandemic on their toes. One of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
CBS San Francisco

Race for Sonoma County Sheriff may go to November runoff

SANTA ROSA – Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram in Tuesday's election is right on the razor's edge between winning the race for sheriff or having to go to a November runoff election, with more ballots still to be counted.  Updated results will be announced later Friday, according to Sonoma County Registrar Deva Proto, after her office continues processing absentee ballots.  According to the latest unofficial election results, Engram appears to be barely above 50 percent of the vote, with 26,282 of the 52,561 votes counted on Election Night. If Engram drops below that 50 percent plus one vote, he...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

20 Things to Do in Sonoma County This Summer for $10 or Less

Whether you’ve packed your summer schedule full or are looking for more things to do, Sonoma County’s got you covered. But why should Wine Country’s luxury reputation get in the way of your summer fun? This summer, experience the best of Sonoma County on a budget! Click through the gallery above for ideas. Did we miss one of your favorite free or cheap things to do this summer? Let us know in the comments!
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

A Tax to Fund Mendocino County’s Fire Departments and Water Conservation Will Go Before Voters in November

By 7:00 on Wednesday night, the Board of Supervisors had agreed 4-1 to put a tax on the November ballot to fund county-wide fire and water needs. The amount of the tax has not been decided yet, but the split will be 60% for fire and 40% for water. However, it would be a general tax, which typically goes straight into the general fund for no specified purpose and only requires a simple majority to pass. A special tax requires a two-thirds majority. County Counsel Christian Curtis gave the board some structural advice, saying that he could set up a general tax with an advisory body to give the board recommendations as to the best ways to use the funds. “I can’t guarantee the use of funds in any particular manner, or it will become a special tax,” he cautioned.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Reduction Projects Underway In Lake County

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are working on a fire reduction project on Route 53 in Lake County, said Caltrans District 1. With warmer temperatures comes increased fire danger and this new project is aimed at curbing some of the fire dangers. Over the last month, crews have been working in Clear Lake, working their way from Cache Creek Bridge to Olympic Drive, removing brush, dead trees, and ladder fuels to prevent the spread of roadside fires. The project is expected to continue for several more weeks and drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Influential Women Awards winners for Napa, Marin, Sonoma counties announced

The North Bay Business Journal has announced this year’s recipients of its Influential Women Awards. Scroll through the gallery to see the notable professionals selected. The winners will be recognized at a Thursday, June 23, dinner and awards presentation from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Woman's Club in Petaluma.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

Fire on Riebli Road Limited to Two Acres

A vegetation fire just outside of Santa Rosa was limited to two acres. On Saturday afternoon, a fire was reported on Riebli Road in Rincon Valley in a neighborhood that was hit hard by the Tubbs Fire in 2017. Crews quickly responded to limit the fire and contained it within a half-hour, thanks in part to two air tankers. Crews stayed in the area for several hours to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation but there was construction going on at the fire site and a citation had been previously issued to the landowner.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Russian River Flow Reduction, Cannabis and Water Hauling, A Local Fire Department BBQ—Highlights of the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on June 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm live at the Redwood Valley Grange with a Zoom link as well. The discussion ranged from the effects of the Potter Valley Project on Redwood Valley’s water situation, the priorities of the cannabis subcommittee, and the overgrown vegetation at the Redwood Valley School site.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
Refugio Garcia

First case of monkeypox detected in Alameda County

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) First suspected case of monkeypox discovered in Alameda County. Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced the first suspected case of monkeypox after an area resident tested positive for an orthopoxvirus, which includes smallpox, cowpox and monkeypox. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently testing to confirm the monkeypox infection, East Bay Times reports.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area students lead March for Our Lives rallies for gun reforms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Teenagers all over the Bay Area organized rallies Saturday for gun reform and tighter national gun control policies. Events were set to happen in eight different locations, including Walnut Creek, Redwood City, San Francisco and Sonoma. Lucy Goetz, a 17-year-old high school student organizer from Concord, told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

