“There is absolutely tons of science behind (the importance of) living in a space that is soothing and comfortable,” says interior designer Natasha Stocker. This concept could apply to the residential and commercial design work done by Stocker’s Santa Rosa-based firm, Inspired Spaces. But in this case, she is referring to her work decorating the new dwellings of formerly homeless clients.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO