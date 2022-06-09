Living Well: Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MO

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a place where you can stay...

lakeexpo.com

33810 Echo Road, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

SIMPLY CHARMING! Here is your chance to secure this cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom end unit in Triplex. This tight knit community doesn't have units for sale often. This home offers ample living with natural character and charm. New kitchen appliances in 2021. This home has lake views/access and comes with 10x20 boat slip in community dock. Community pool and concrete boat ramp. This is better than a condo. Located in the heart of Sunrise Beach close to everything by car and boat. Perfect way to get started at the lake. Inspect for yourself and be prepared to fall in love.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
MISSOURI STATE
mykdkd.com

Warsaw Postpones 2022 Fireworks Show

Fireworks at Drake Harbor on July 2nd have been cancelled due to the inability of the pyrotechnic company to be able to set off the displays. City Administrator Randy Pogue stated, “This will be the first year that the City of Warsaw has totally sponsored the fireworks and we are sorry that they will not occur on the July 4th holiday weekend. Instead of totally cancelling the event, the City of Warsaw has contracted with another pyrotechnic company to still provide an opportunity for area residence and visitors to participate in the outdoor experience at Drake Harbor on Friday, August 5th, this will coincide with the annual Benton County BBQ Festival. “
WARSAW, MO
kcur.org

Missouri on the verge of removing unenforceable discriminatory restrictions from housing deeds

Realtor Shari Asher’s clients were in the process of listing their home in Monett in 2019 when they saw something in the deed that rattled them. “When I sat down at their dinner table, I could tell they were both very embarrassed,” Asher said. “The wife slid a stack of papers across the table to me and said, ‘We need for you to read the deed restrictions.’”
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Lebanon, Mo. man dies in crash Thursday

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Dallas County. Cameron Cromer, 45, of Lebanon, Mo., died in the crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened ten miles west of Lebanon on Route OO. Investigators say Cromer missed a curve, traveling off the side of the road. The vehicle flipped. The crash ejected Cromer.
LEBANON, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Most Wanted Man Captured

A 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wanted for failing to obey a judge’s order on several charges and failure to appear on several other cases is now in custody. Brayden Anthony Burns had been placed on the “Most Wanted” list in Camden County.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Several escape fire in 2-story home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed a two-story house in Springfield. Wednesday morning, firefighters from a nearby station noticed the fire in the 1500 block of North Grant, near Division, as they responded to a medical call. Several people inside the fire escaped. Firefighters say they had the utilities...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
A.W. Naves

Body of 60 Year Old Man Found in Hand Dug Well in Missouri by Mushroom Hunters

Well where body was discovered on May 2, 2022(Photo: DCSO) On May 2 of this year, mushroom hunters foraging near a home in Long Lane, Missouri, happened upon a small hand-dug well filled with water. Curious as to the safety of such an open well, one of them retrieved a stick and inserted it into the well to check the depth. Much to their surprise, he dislodged a body that had been submerged beneath the water level. They immediately contacted the police to investigate.
LONG LANE, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Moniteau County man found dead in Osage Beach

A missing Moniteau County man is found, dead, in Osage Beach. Robin Lietzke was reported missing Tuesday after his family hadn’t seen him for two days. The family said Lietzke had left in his truck without his cell phone Sunday morning. The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office says foul play...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO

