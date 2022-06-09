ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State defensive end Shane Irwin medically retires

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

An expected starter on Boise State’s defensive line, Shane Irwin will not be with the Broncos in 2022.

The Broncos' sixth-year defensive end medically retired, the school announced on Thursday. Irwin, who transferred from Long Beach City College in 2020, recorded 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his two-year Boise State career.

"Words cannot describe how thankful I am to have been a part of this program for the past few years,” Irwin said in a statement. “Thank you to my coaches and teammates for the unforgettable memories, and for supporting me along my college football journey.”

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound long-haired pass-rusher was one of 11 “super seniors” the Broncos expected to bring back in 2022, a likely starter in the trenches. Now, Boise State must replace Irwin’s experience on a defensive line that allowed over 150 rushing yards a game last season.

Still, even with Irwin’s absence, Boise State has added talent to its pass rush this offseason. The Broncos brought in junior college transfers Deven Wright and Cortez Hogans, both of whom received rave reviews during the spring, and have experience at EDGE in Isaiah Bagnah and Demitri Washington.

Irwin’s 35 tackles last season ranked 10th among all Broncos, and he was one of two players to force a pair of fumbles.

"My heart goes out to Shane and his family," BSU coach Andy Avalos said. "It's unfortunate to see his career end due to injury. He truly embraces what it means to be a Bronco and embodies the culture and brotherhood within our program."

Idaho Press

