Pinellas County, FL

Count Down to July 1: Help Save a Slice of Paradise in Pinellas County

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

Tarpon Springs, Florida (June 8, 2022) – COUNT DOWN: HELP SAVE A SLICE OF PARADISE A $3 million payment is required by July 1, 2022 to help save 14-acres in densely populated northern Pinellas County from development. The Tarpon Springs-based WK Preservation Group (WKPG) were thrilled to get the news two...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

Hillsborough County School Teachers and Staff Reclaim School Recognition Funds

TAMPA, FL―June 13, 2022― The Hillsborough County Parent Alliance announced today that per Governor Ron DeSantis, eligible Hillsborough County schools will receive funding from the 2022/2023 School Recognition Program. During the 2022 legislative session, Florida legislators proposed consequences for the 12 districts that violated the 2021 Florida Department of Health Emergency Rule (64DER21-15) requiring a mask mandate opt-out. The proposed legislation would have limited $200 million in School Recognition Funds to the 55 districts that met the grading requirements and complied with the emergency rule. Governor DeSantis signed the Freedom First Budget on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prioritizing the freedoms of Floridians to live, work, and have successful businesses in the state. In a letter to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz regarding the Florida School Recognition Program, Governor DeSantis instructed Diaz to reward all School Recognition-eligible schools for their achievements, regardless of mask mandate conditions.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Body of missing St. Petersburg woman located in Boca Ciega Bay

The St. Petersburg Police and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating after a body was located in Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway. The body discovered at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 has been confirmed to be that of a 70 year-old Arlete Desousa. Desousa who lived on Brittany Drive South near the Pinellas Bayway, was reported missing late Sunday, hours after her last contact with a relative.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Miami

Florida's animal crossing aims to break barrier of I-4

POLK CITY - M34, a typical black bear who became an inspiration, was stuck. He had hopscotched north from Sebring between dwindling patches of trees until he came to Celebration. If Florida was an entire world, M34 had reached its equator: Interstate 4, the legendary highway that conveys sunburned tourists between the gulf beaches and Disney World. I-4 is the concrete ribbon that ties up Tampa-to-Orlando commuters. It's a battleground for presidential candidates. To many, the highway is a perpetual horror story - especially to a 3-year-old black bear. Wearing a collar that tracked his movements, M34 plodded in the shadow...
Tampa Bay News Wire

500 Attendees at CREW Tampa Bay 13th Annual Economic Summit

TAMPA, FL – Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Tampa Bay, held their 13th annual Economic Summit on June 8th. The successful Summit featured returning keynote speaker and nationally recognized economist, Dr. Anirban Basu, along with a panel session including two prominent Tampa Bay area Mayors in Frank Hibbard (Clearwater) and Kenneth T. Welch (St. Petersburg). Stacie Schaible, News Anchor at WFLA TV, moderated the panel that also featured Nicole B. Travis, Administrator of Development and Economic Opportunity for the City of Tampa. Stearns Weaver Miller was the Prestige Event Sponsor of the event again this year.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee Parking Garage to be demolished due to deterioration

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton is set to be demolished, city officials confirm. The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found. “As the County works to get through their logistical process with...
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

July 4th Machine Gun Shoot at the Hernando Sportsman’s Club

The Hernando Sportsman’s Club is sponsoring a Machine Gun Shoot on July 4th, from 9:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.!. Several cars, trucks, and assorted targets will be destroyed!. This event is held on our 200-yd range. Besides the old cars and trucks, we usually have old washing machines, bowling pins, and various targets to shoot too for fun at various distances.
HERNANDO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Attorney Files Suit Against Supervisor Of Elections In Hillsborough, Allegations Of “Zuck Bucks,” Violating Florida Sunshine Law

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections (HCSOE), and Lutz-based Vistra Communications, a government contractor offering integrated marketing and communications services are Defendants in a lawsuit filed May 25. The legal complaint contends the Defendants have violated Florida’s Sunshine Law –
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Captain of Florida commercial fishing vessel cited for undersized red grouper

FLORIDA –– Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they have issued a criminal citation to the captain of a commercial fishing vessel for undersized red grouper. According to an announcement by the FWC, its officers conducted a dockside fisheries inspection on an inbound...
WFLA

New Jan. 6 details may answer why so many Tampa Bay residents involved

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The long-awaited findings of the Jan. 6 Committee investigation include new video clips and new evidence from the siege of the U.S. Capitol, with a strong connection to Florida. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL7), serving the Winter Haven area, is the only Floridian on the committee. She was in a Capitol basement […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Police: Children locked out of St. Pete apartment break into neighbor’s home for food, juice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – What began as an investigation into a reported break-in at a St. Petersburg home turned into a child neglect investigation, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Ashley Limardo, a spokeswoman for the police department, says four children broke into an apartment on 37th Street South on Saturday afternoon. The […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Ringling College’s CODE RED Film Wins National Industry Awards, Builds Awareness of Menstrual Inequality on Film Festival Circuit

Sarasota, FL – June 13, 2022 — Code Red is Ringling College of Art and Design’s whimsical, coming-of-age short film that confronts the prevalent issue of ‘period poverty’ – the lack of access to menstrual products many girls and young women face in school that results in educational inequality, lost opportunities, and confidence. Jada Wing Hang Poon, who graduated from the Film program at Ringling College in 2020, wrote Code Red as a senior and came back post-graduation and post-COVID to produce the film with a team of cast, crew, and financial backers who shared her passion in telling this important story.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

I-275 Shuts Down For Erosion Repair

I-275 Shuts Down For Erosion Repair. What a mess. All southbound lanes were closed at Busch Boulevard starting at 7pm Saturday evening. They were still closed at 11pm. Tampa Police tweeted the cause was potential “erosion damage” on 275 near Yukon Street. Florida Department Of Transportation crews and...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida gun show weekend event at Lee Civic Center

There was a large turnout this weekend at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show. The general manager of the event, Robert Geisler, initially said they were expecting about 10,000 people over the two-day period. Geisler said they have a little bit of everything in this show including guns,...
LEE COUNTY, FL

