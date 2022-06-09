Count Down to July 1: Help Save a Slice of Paradise in Pinellas County

TAMPA, FL―June 13, 2022― The Hillsborough County Parent Alliance announced today that per Governor Ron DeSantis, eligible Hillsborough County schools will receive funding from the 2022/2023 School Recognition Program. During the 2022 legislative session, Florida legislators proposed consequences for the 12 districts that violated the 2021 Florida Department of Health Emergency Rule (64DER21-15) requiring a mask mandate opt-out. The proposed legislation would have limited $200 million in School Recognition Funds to the 55 districts that met the grading requirements and complied with the emergency rule. Governor DeSantis signed the Freedom First Budget on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prioritizing the freedoms of Floridians to live, work, and have successful businesses in the state. In a letter to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz regarding the Florida School Recognition Program, Governor DeSantis instructed Diaz to reward all School Recognition-eligible schools for their achievements, regardless of mask mandate conditions.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO