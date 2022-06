LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the thunderstorms last night our attention turns to the heat and humidity today and Wednesday. A potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity will settle into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and continue for Wednesday. High temperatures today will climb to the low to mid 90s. High humidity will push feels like temps or heat index values into the upper 90s to near 100º. Wednesday we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 98 to 105 degrees. The temperature and humidity combination will be uncomfortable for all of us and potentially dangerous for some. Try to limit outdoor activities this afternoon and Wednesday. Drink lots of water if you do need to be outside for an extended period of time.

LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO