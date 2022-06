NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer vacation approaches, and temperatures reach highs of 90 during the week - 7 News decided to take a look at your options. In 2020 and 2021, parks and public pools faced numerous lifeguard shortages, causing closures and abridged hours. "We are feeling...

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO