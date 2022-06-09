ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Tax Preparers Can Achieve Enrolled Agent Status with Live Online Course at SCF

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bradenton, Fla., June 9, 2022) — Tax preparers planning to take the Enrolled Agent exam can register for a 16-week online review course through State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF).The course...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

Hillsborough County School Teachers and Staff Reclaim School Recognition Funds

TAMPA, FL―June 13, 2022― The Hillsborough County Parent Alliance announced today that per Governor Ron DeSantis, eligible Hillsborough County schools will receive funding from the 2022/2023 School Recognition Program. During the 2022 legislative session, Florida legislators proposed consequences for the 12 districts that violated the 2021 Florida Department of Health Emergency Rule (64DER21-15) requiring a mask mandate opt-out. The proposed legislation would have limited $200 million in School Recognition Funds to the 55 districts that met the grading requirements and complied with the emergency rule. Governor DeSantis signed the Freedom First Budget on Thursday, June 2, 2022, prioritizing the freedoms of Floridians to live, work, and have successful businesses in the state. In a letter to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz regarding the Florida School Recognition Program, Governor DeSantis instructed Diaz to reward all School Recognition-eligible schools for their achievements, regardless of mask mandate conditions.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Roger Pettingell Named Among Top 1,000 Real Estate Professionals In The United States By RealTrends

SARASOTA, FLA. (June 13, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is proud to announce that Roger Pettingell, the company’s No. 1 individual sales associate who is affiliated with the company’s Longboat Key office, has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand list as featured in The Wall Street Journal.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

500 Attendees at CREW Tampa Bay 13th Annual Economic Summit

TAMPA, FL – Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Tampa Bay, held their 13th annual Economic Summit on June 8th. The successful Summit featured returning keynote speaker and nationally recognized economist, Dr. Anirban Basu, along with a panel session including two prominent Tampa Bay area Mayors in Frank Hibbard (Clearwater) and Kenneth T. Welch (St. Petersburg). Stacie Schaible, News Anchor at WFLA TV, moderated the panel that also featured Nicole B. Travis, Administrator of Development and Economic Opportunity for the City of Tampa. Stearns Weaver Miller was the Prestige Event Sponsor of the event again this year.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Robins & Morton Completes Four-Story Vertical Expansion and Renovation at BayCare St. Anthony’s Hospital

Construction firm Robins & Morton recently completed a four-story vertical expansion and renovation project at BayCare’s St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. The project, which included 143,000 square feet of new construction and 75,000 square feet of renovation, added 90 new private patient rooms and support space, a dialysis unit and three new surgical suites with connections to the existing hospital at key levels. Construction also included horizontal expansion of a new main entrance and a new central energy plant.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

July 4th Machine Gun Shoot at the Hernando Sportsman’s Club

The Hernando Sportsman’s Club is sponsoring a Machine Gun Shoot on July 4th, from 9:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.!. Several cars, trucks, and assorted targets will be destroyed!. This event is held on our 200-yd range. Besides the old cars and trucks, we usually have old washing machines, bowling pins, and various targets to shoot too for fun at various distances.
HERNANDO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center Announces That Its Production Team Earns a Bronze Telly Award

Spring Hill, Florida June 10, 2022) – WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center is proud to announce that its production team earns a bronze Telly Award. A WellCome OM promo video has won a Telly Award. A Telly Award is the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens with participation from top tier companies such as Viacom CBS, Warner Bros, Worldwide TV Marketing, Sony Music Entertainment, Microsoft, ESPN, PBS Digital Studios, and others.
SPRING HILL, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

A Work of Faith and a Labor of Love: Community Day School Receives a Holy Ark for its Sanctuary

Parrish resident Dr. Steve Hiller built an Aron Kodesh for the school’s new sanctuary. (June 10, 2022) Great work can have small beginnings. For some, that’s a proverbial truth. For Parrish resident Dr. Steve Hiller, it’s a personal experience. The great work he recently created began with a simple request. He was asked if he could build an “Aron Kodesh” for Community Day School’s new sanctuary. Aron Kodesh means “holy ark” In Hebrew—an ornamental chamber for the Torah scrolls. A simple object with a holy purpose.
PARRISH, FL
