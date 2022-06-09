Interview: The Crew from the Cedar Room Discusses Recent National Recognition

North Platte Police arrested three North Platte residents last Thursday after finding several bubble packs of unmarked prescription meds according to our colleagues at the North Platte Bulletin. North Platte Police spokesman Rory Little said officers went to the 1400 block of E. Fourth at 11:15 a.m. Thursday to check out reports of suspicious activity and descriptions of a suspect vehicle. When they arrived, police found Nadine Florea, 46, Antoine Bushnell, 24, and Russell Smith, Jr. in the car. Smith was in the driver’s seat. He gave police permission to search the vehicle, the police report said. The search turned up several bubble packs of unmarked medication. Later, the meds were found to be controlled substances, Little said The trio was arrested without trouble and taken to the Lincoln County jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $15,000 each. The original story can be viewed with the link provided below:

