North Platte, NE

Interview: The Crew from the Cedar Room Discusses Recent National Recognition

huskeradio.com
 4 days ago

Hector, BJ, Amber and Trish from the Cedar Room in...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

North Platte’s Canteen District Victorious in 2022 Main Street Inspiring Excellence Awards

The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced their 2022 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state. “The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown revitalization shown by Nebraska’s designated Main Street and Network Member communities is important for us to celebrate because it has had a huge positive impact on the state but is often overshadowed by larger projects,” said Jeff Ray, President of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors. “These communities are not only supporting small businesses, but are helping property owners re-utilize historic buildings for new uses while building strong downtown management organizations, and promoting what their districts have to offer. That’s a lot to work with!”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Worst Nightmare: Family, friends come together to help Bertrand's Hansen family

BERTRAND — It was a rainy morning May 25, and Carson and Lilly Hansen were getting ready to attend vacation Bible school. Carson, 15, made sure his six-year-old sister, Lilly, was safely buckled in the rear passenger-side seat before dashing through the rain to the driver’s seat. Carson fastened his own seatbelt and began the 2 ½ mile drive from his rural Smithfield home to Hope Lutheran Church.
BERTRAND, NE
huskeradio.com

Steffany Lien Crowned Miss Nebraska

The final night of the Miss Nebraska pageant left the crowd amazed by the contestants’ beauty, passion, and drive to obtain their goals in the year to come. According to the North Platte Bulletin the three finalists were Miss Omaha Alayna Wilson, Miss Phelps County Jacee Pfiefer, and Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien. They answered questions with poise and confidence. The judges selected Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien as Miss Nebraska 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
North Platte, NE
Lifestyle
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

KC Dale Knaub, 21, North Platte and Talyah Laticia Linstrom, 22, North Platte. John Ray Steele, 53, North Platte and Sharon DeAnne Struss, 52, North Platte. Rodney Gale Yost, 62, North Platte and Jennifer Lyn Cotton, 51, North Platte. Brian Ulysses Dobbins, 36, North Platte and Nancy Adriana Fernandez, 30,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
#Huskeradio S Mugs
Kearney Hub

Storm Chasers Log: That was too close

ELM CREEK — So I think karma might be paying me back for always going out on a chase and hoping to see a tornado. It’s a different feeling when that red polygon is dropped right over your house. Monday, the storms would literally walk right up to...
ELM CREEK, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Nebraska competition provides endless opportunities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For decades, the Miss American organization has taught young ladies life skills and provided scholarship opportunities. Since 1937, the Miss Nebraska Scholarship program has invested in participants’ personal and professional goals. The organization presents a platform for young women to express their opinions, develop their talents and demonstrate leadership skills.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Trio Charged With Illegal Prescription Meds in North Platte

North Platte Police arrested three North Platte residents last Thursday after finding several bubble packs of unmarked prescription meds according to our colleagues at the North Platte Bulletin. North Platte Police spokesman Rory Little said officers went to the 1400 block of E. Fourth at 11:15 a.m. Thursday to check out reports of suspicious activity and descriptions of a suspect vehicle. When they arrived, police found Nadine Florea, 46, Antoine Bushnell, 24, and Russell Smith, Jr. in the car. Smith was in the driver’s seat. He gave police permission to search the vehicle, the police report said. The search turned up several bubble packs of unmarked medication. Later, the meds were found to be controlled substances, Little said The trio was arrested without trouble and taken to the Lincoln County jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $15,000 each. The original story can be viewed with the link provided below:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

One Dead Following Dawson County I-80 Crash Late Last Week

One person is dead after a crash near Cozad that left parts of I-80 closed for hours. The Nebraska State Patrol reports, troopers responded at 12:05 p.m. Friday near mile marker 221 just east of Cozad on I-80. A preliminary investigation shows a car was heading east when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with a semi. NSP said the driver of the car was life-flighted to CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney where he died. The driver and passengers of the semi were not hurt. According to NSP, westbound I-80 was closed for around four hours due to the crash which they say is still under investigation.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com
Lifestyle
klkntv.com

Infant survives crash that killed McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A McCook woman died from injuries suffered Wednesday morning when her vehicle struck the back of an unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near West Q and West 7th Streets. Ketra Vlasin,...
MCCOOK, NE
iheart.com

Some Nebraska counties see $5 a gallon gas

(Nebraska) -- Five dollar a gallon gas hits parts of Nebraska. According to Triple-A, three Nebraska counties, Wheeler, Hitchcock and Thurston, now have average gas prices at five dollars a gallon for regular unleaded. A handful of other counties are not far behind with averages around $4.95 a gallon. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Nebraska’s Largest Feedlot Overcomes First Big Hurdle

Nebraska’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County. But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board. The approval marked the first big hurdle for the $65-million project. It is projected to employ 85 workers and consume up to 10 million bushels of corn a year when fully completed. It will be built in stages over a couple of years. The Blackshirt Feeders site is about 15 miles north of Benkelman, near the Dundy-Chase County line.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in crash near Cozad

COZAD, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after a collision with a semi near Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 12:05 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 221 on Interstate 80, about a mile west of Cozad. Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows...
COZAD, NE
klkntv.com

Stash of guns and drugs seized from McCook home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three rifles, two pistols, and all kinds of different drugs were found when McCook Police officers executed a search warrant this week. We’re told this happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, along the 400 block of East 4th Street. Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on...
MCCOOK, NE
foxnebraska.com

Man arrested for guns and drugs near school

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of having guns and drugs at his home near a school has been arrested and arraigned in Red Willow County. According to the McCook Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of East 4th street.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE

