Interview: The Crew from the Cedar Room Discusses Recent National Recognition

The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced their 2022 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state. “The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown revitalization shown by Nebraska’s designated Main Street and Network Member communities is important for us to celebrate because it has had a huge positive impact on the state but is often overshadowed by larger projects,” said Jeff Ray, President of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors. “These communities are not only supporting small businesses, but are helping property owners re-utilize historic buildings for new uses while building strong downtown management organizations, and promoting what their districts have to offer. That’s a lot to work with!”
BERTRAND — It was a rainy morning May 25, and Carson and Lilly Hansen were getting ready to attend vacation Bible school. Carson, 15, made sure his six-year-old sister, Lilly, was safely buckled in the rear passenger-side seat before dashing through the rain to the driver’s seat. Carson fastened his own seatbelt and began the 2 ½ mile drive from his rural Smithfield home to Hope Lutheran Church.
The final night of the Miss Nebraska pageant left the crowd amazed by the contestants’ beauty, passion, and drive to obtain their goals in the year to come. According to the North Platte Bulletin the three finalists were Miss Omaha Alayna Wilson, Miss Phelps County Jacee Pfiefer, and Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien. They answered questions with poise and confidence. The judges selected Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien as Miss Nebraska 2022.
COZAD — In honor of the 175th anniversary the Mormon’s set out for Utah, a group is following in their ancestor’s footsteps, or perhaps, more accurately, their wagon tracks. They passed through Dawson County on June 7 and 8. Joe and Marcyne Blythe, a Utah couple, are...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte teen was crowned as Miss Nebraska's Outstanding Teen on Friday night. The title went to Alexandra Thompson. The Teen competition was held in conjunction with the second night of preliminary competition for the Miss Nebraska contestants at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.
North Platte’s Vince Genatone has been selected as the 2021-2022 Omaha World Herald Male Athlete of the Year according to a social media post from North Platte Public Schools. Genatone was a standout for the Bulldogs on the football field, wrestling mat, and track. Congrats Vince and best of luck at Univ. of Montana.
KC Dale Knaub, 21, North Platte and Talyah Laticia Linstrom, 22, North Platte. John Ray Steele, 53, North Platte and Sharon DeAnne Struss, 52, North Platte. Rodney Gale Yost, 62, North Platte and Jennifer Lyn Cotton, 51, North Platte. Brian Ulysses Dobbins, 36, North Platte and Nancy Adriana Fernandez, 30,...
KEARNEY — Zuri Hain said her father rarely talks about it, bit he lost a friend in the mass shooting at Colombine High School in Denver. “I’m here to make sure we care about individual lives,” Hain said. She was among about 30 protesters from the group...
ELM CREEK — So I think karma might be paying me back for always going out on a chase and hoping to see a tornado. It’s a different feeling when that red polygon is dropped right over your house. Monday, the storms would literally walk right up to...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For decades, the Miss American organization has taught young ladies life skills and provided scholarship opportunities. Since 1937, the Miss Nebraska Scholarship program has invested in participants’ personal and professional goals. The organization presents a platform for young women to express their opinions, develop their talents and demonstrate leadership skills.
North Platte Police arrested three North Platte residents last Thursday after finding several bubble packs of unmarked prescription meds according to our colleagues at the North Platte Bulletin. North Platte Police spokesman Rory Little said officers went to the 1400 block of E. Fourth at 11:15 a.m. Thursday to check out reports of suspicious activity and descriptions of a suspect vehicle. When they arrived, police found Nadine Florea, 46, Antoine Bushnell, 24, and Russell Smith, Jr. in the car. Smith was in the driver’s seat. He gave police permission to search the vehicle, the police report said. The search turned up several bubble packs of unmarked medication. Later, the meds were found to be controlled substances, Little said The trio was arrested without trouble and taken to the Lincoln County jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $15,000 each. The original story can be viewed with the link provided below:
One person is dead after a crash near Cozad that left parts of I-80 closed for hours. The Nebraska State Patrol reports, troopers responded at 12:05 p.m. Friday near mile marker 221 just east of Cozad on I-80. A preliminary investigation shows a car was heading east when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with a semi. NSP said the driver of the car was life-flighted to CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney where he died. The driver and passengers of the semi were not hurt. According to NSP, westbound I-80 was closed for around four hours due to the crash which they say is still under investigation.
COZAD — A Kearney man was killed Friday following a car-semi crash on I-80 near Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident around 12:05 p.m. near mile marker 221, one mile west of Cozad. A preliminary investigation showed that a Chevrolet...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A McCook woman died from injuries suffered Wednesday morning when her vehicle struck the back of an unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near West Q and West 7th Streets. Ketra Vlasin,...
(Nebraska) -- Five dollar a gallon gas hits parts of Nebraska. According to Triple-A, three Nebraska counties, Wheeler, Hitchcock and Thurston, now have average gas prices at five dollars a gallon for regular unleaded. A handful of other counties are not far behind with averages around $4.95 a gallon. The...
Nebraska’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County. But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board. The approval marked the first big hurdle for the $65-million project. It is projected to employ 85 workers and consume up to 10 million bushels of corn a year when fully completed. It will be built in stages over a couple of years. The Blackshirt Feeders site is about 15 miles north of Benkelman, near the Dundy-Chase County line.
COZAD, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after a collision with a semi near Cozad. The Nebraska State Patrol said at around 12:05 p.m. on Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 221 on Interstate 80, about a mile west of Cozad. Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows...
ATLANTA (AP) — Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began three weeks ago. The...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three rifles, two pistols, and all kinds of different drugs were found when McCook Police officers executed a search warrant this week. We’re told this happened around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, along the 400 block of East 4th Street. Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of having guns and drugs at his home near a school has been arrested and arraigned in Red Willow County. According to the McCook Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of East 4th street.
Comments / 0