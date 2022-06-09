ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

MPCC Rodeo Team Adds Fifth National Qualifier

 4 days ago

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will now send five members to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo. The team gained a qualifier in Quade Potter, of Stockville, who will represent MPCC in the steer wrestling. “Due to unfortunate injuries by former alum Landon Sivertsen, who is...

huskeradio.com

Steffany Lien Crowned Miss Nebraska

The final night of the Miss Nebraska pageant left the crowd amazed by the contestants’ beauty, passion, and drive to obtain their goals in the year to come. According to the North Platte Bulletin the three finalists were Miss Omaha Alayna Wilson, Miss Phelps County Jacee Pfiefer, and Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien. They answered questions with poise and confidence. The judges selected Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien as Miss Nebraska 2022.
huskeradio.com

North Platte’s Canteen District Victorious in 2022 Main Street Inspiring Excellence Awards

The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced their 2022 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state. “The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown revitalization shown by Nebraska’s designated Main Street and Network Member communities is important for us to celebrate because it has had a huge positive impact on the state but is often overshadowed by larger projects,” said Jeff Ray, President of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors. “These communities are not only supporting small businesses, but are helping property owners re-utilize historic buildings for new uses while building strong downtown management organizations, and promoting what their districts have to offer. That’s a lot to work with!”
huskeradio.com

Nebraska’s Largest Feedlot Overcomes First Big Hurdle

Nebraska’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County. But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board. The approval marked the first big hurdle for the $65-million project. It is projected to employ 85 workers and consume up to 10 million bushels of corn a year when fully completed. It will be built in stages over a couple of years. The Blackshirt Feeders site is about 15 miles north of Benkelman, near the Dundy-Chase County line.
huskeradio.com

One Dead Following Dawson County I-80 Crash Late Last Week

One person is dead after a crash near Cozad that left parts of I-80 closed for hours. The Nebraska State Patrol reports, troopers responded at 12:05 p.m. Friday near mile marker 221 just east of Cozad on I-80. A preliminary investigation shows a car was heading east when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with a semi. NSP said the driver of the car was life-flighted to CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney where he died. The driver and passengers of the semi were not hurt. According to NSP, westbound I-80 was closed for around four hours due to the crash which they say is still under investigation.
huskeradio.com

Trio Charged With Illegal Prescription Meds in North Platte

North Platte Police arrested three North Platte residents last Thursday after finding several bubble packs of unmarked prescription meds according to our colleagues at the North Platte Bulletin. North Platte Police spokesman Rory Little said officers went to the 1400 block of E. Fourth at 11:15 a.m. Thursday to check out reports of suspicious activity and descriptions of a suspect vehicle. When they arrived, police found Nadine Florea, 46, Antoine Bushnell, 24, and Russell Smith, Jr. in the car. Smith was in the driver’s seat. He gave police permission to search the vehicle, the police report said. The search turned up several bubble packs of unmarked medication. Later, the meds were found to be controlled substances, Little said The trio was arrested without trouble and taken to the Lincoln County jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $15,000 each. The original story can be viewed with the link provided below:
