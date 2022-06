More than 7,000 West Virginians have died because of COVID-19. It’s a significant milestone and state officials say we should be paying attention. West Virginia currently ranks fourth in the nation for the rate of COVID related deaths behind Mississippi, Arizona and Alabama. While the state’s COVID czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, says using data to calculate rankings is a moving target and hard to track, West Virginia’s rate is still well above the national average. He suspects the state ranks so high because of the number of elderly residents, number of residents who haven’t been boosted and the state’s general health.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO