Lincoln County, NE

Interview: Nebraska Native / Nashville Recording Artist Kaylyn Sahs Discusses Upcoming Show in Lincoln County

huskeradio.com
 4 days ago

Nebraska Native and Nashville Recording Artist Kaylyn Sahs joined Huskeradio’s Tristen...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

Steffany Lien Crowned Miss Nebraska

The final night of the Miss Nebraska pageant left the crowd amazed by the contestants’ beauty, passion, and drive to obtain their goals in the year to come. According to the North Platte Bulletin the three finalists were Miss Omaha Alayna Wilson, Miss Phelps County Jacee Pfiefer, and Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien. They answered questions with poise and confidence. The judges selected Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien as Miss Nebraska 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Entrepreneurship in Nebraska by NE US Senator Deb Fischer

Entrepreneurship in Nebraska, By U.S. Senator Deb Fischer. I always enjoy visiting with Nebraskans and seeing the exciting developments happening across our state. As part of a recent state work period, I had the chance to spend the day in Hastings and participate in a series of business tours. In this week’s column, I’d like to tell you a little bit about what I saw that day. My first stop in Hastings was with Small Town Famous, a “modern” general store and screen-printing shop with great staff. Many of their fun products and custom apparel celebrate the state of Nebraska. I toured their shop and production facility with co-owner, Jacque Cranson, who explained how the business started in her home before expanding to downtown Hastings. I even had the chance to print my very own t-shirt at their shop. Jacque has some great ideas and I am excited to see what’s in the future for this store. Small Town Famous is a participating member of this year’s Nebraska Passport program, a wonderful initiative to help travelers discover Nebraska’s many hidden gems, so be sure to stop in and get your passport stamped.
HASTINGS, NE
huskeradio.com

North Platte Board of Education To Hold Hearings On Bullying, Civics, Parental Access

The North Platte School Board of Education is set to hold three public hearings late Monday afternoon about policies on bullying, American civics instruction and parental rights to be aware of and involved in their children’s education according to our colleagues from the North Platte Bulletin. The hearings will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. in North Platte.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

One Dead Following Dawson County I-80 Crash Late Last Week

One person is dead after a crash near Cozad that left parts of I-80 closed for hours. The Nebraska State Patrol reports, troopers responded at 12:05 p.m. Friday near mile marker 221 just east of Cozad on I-80. A preliminary investigation shows a car was heading east when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with a semi. NSP said the driver of the car was life-flighted to CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney where he died. The driver and passengers of the semi were not hurt. According to NSP, westbound I-80 was closed for around four hours due to the crash which they say is still under investigation.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Trio Charged With Illegal Prescription Meds in North Platte

North Platte Police arrested three North Platte residents last Thursday after finding several bubble packs of unmarked prescription meds according to our colleagues at the North Platte Bulletin. North Platte Police spokesman Rory Little said officers went to the 1400 block of E. Fourth at 11:15 a.m. Thursday to check out reports of suspicious activity and descriptions of a suspect vehicle. When they arrived, police found Nadine Florea, 46, Antoine Bushnell, 24, and Russell Smith, Jr. in the car. Smith was in the driver’s seat. He gave police permission to search the vehicle, the police report said. The search turned up several bubble packs of unmarked medication. Later, the meds were found to be controlled substances, Little said The trio was arrested without trouble and taken to the Lincoln County jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $15,000 each. The original story can be viewed with the link provided below:
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Nebraska’s Largest Feedlot Overcomes First Big Hurdle

Nebraska’s largest feedlot project is moving forward following an emotional, marathon public meeting in southwest Nebraska’s Dundy County. But the 100,000-head Blackshirt Feeders feedlot project will have to comply with at least 10 conditions, tied to concerns about odor, dust and runoff of manure, under the conditional use permit given 3-0 approval Monday by the Dundy County Board. The approval marked the first big hurdle for the $65-million project. It is projected to employ 85 workers and consume up to 10 million bushels of corn a year when fully completed. It will be built in stages over a couple of years. The Blackshirt Feeders site is about 15 miles north of Benkelman, near the Dundy-Chase County line.
NEBRASKA STATE

