Interview: Nebraska Native / Nashville Recording Artist Kaylyn Sahs Discusses Upcoming Show in Lincoln County

Entrepreneurship in Nebraska, By U.S. Senator Deb Fischer. I always enjoy visiting with Nebraskans and seeing the exciting developments happening across our state. As part of a recent state work period, I had the chance to spend the day in Hastings and participate in a series of business tours. In this week’s column, I’d like to tell you a little bit about what I saw that day. My first stop in Hastings was with Small Town Famous, a “modern” general store and screen-printing shop with great staff. Many of their fun products and custom apparel celebrate the state of Nebraska. I toured their shop and production facility with co-owner, Jacque Cranson, who explained how the business started in her home before expanding to downtown Hastings. I even had the chance to print my very own t-shirt at their shop. Jacque has some great ideas and I am excited to see what’s in the future for this store. Small Town Famous is a participating member of this year’s Nebraska Passport program, a wonderful initiative to help travelers discover Nebraska’s many hidden gems, so be sure to stop in and get your passport stamped.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO