Oconto County deputy kills person during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP)—A sheriff’s deputy in northeastern Wisconsin shot and killed a person Wednesday during a traffic stop, state Justice Department officials said.

The incident began around 2:40 p.m. when an Oconto County Sheriff’s deputy responded to multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver on U.S. 41 near Frog Pond Road.

The deputy found the vehicle along the side of the highway in the Town of Oconto about 10 minutes later. The deputy saw that the driver was already out of the car and appeared to be injured. While the deputy was tending to the driver a passenger in the vehicle got out out and approached the deputy with a knife, Justice Department officials said.

The person refused to comply with the deputy’s commands and the deputy fired. The person was hit and died at the scene, according to the Justice Department.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Justice Department is investigating the shooting under a state law that requires outside agencies to investigate officer-involved incidents.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved Oconto County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy.

The agency did not release the gender or race of anyone involved in the shooting. Agency spokeswoman Gillian Drummond didn’t immediately return a message Thursday morning.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.