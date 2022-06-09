ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fresh feel and opportunities': ROT Rally goes full throttle at new home in Bastrop

By Andy Sevilla, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
Thousands of motorcycles rolled in to Bastrop on Thursday as the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally kicked off its annual gathering at its new home at Mere's Reserve on the Colorado.

"We are excited for our new permanent location with 150-plus acres of beautiful Texas landscape," organizers said of the event's new home at 1141 FM 969. "This new site brings a new vision and excellent long-term partnerships to grow the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally to one of the top rallies in the US. In addition, the new site will create a fresh feel and opportunities to embrace the motorcycle lifestyle."

Officials in Bastrop County, however, have raised concerns about the thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts expected to use the busy two-lane, farm-to-market road, which lacks shoulders and was not designed to accommodate high volumes of traffic.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape, who chaired a Commissioners Court meeting in April to hear the ROT Rally's mass gathering permit request, did not respond to questions from the American-Statesman and instead referred the newspaper to an audio recording of the April meeting.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook told KXAN recently, “The infrastructure is not very well in that location that they’re going to have it on FM 969 with no shoulders, there are very few entry points, just terrible infrastructure in there.”

Cook said he plans to increase patrols in the area and is preparing for the rush of new visitors.

Since 1995, the rally had been held at the Travis County Exposition Center, but in 2020 it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, it was held at Circuit of the Americas after an abrupt relocation about eight weeks before the event was set to start.

The ROT Rally runs through Sunday and will include four days of music, charity rides, stunt show, acrobats and vendors and food trucks.

