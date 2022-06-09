ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD turns to college kids to boost recruiting numbers

By Megan Hickey
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyntA_0g61tneK00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Between a climate of distrust and recent violence toward police these days, who wants to be a cop?

That's the issue faced by short-staffed departments across the country. In Chicago, the city's police department is setting its sights on college kids.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey joins us live from Generations College in the Loop where criminal justice majors are stepping up to the plate.

It's a tough sell but CPD recruiters have been focusing on programs and fortunately, still finding interested recruits to fill these important jobs.

"I used to do security for a church I attended. Me and my cousin took the test and when we took the test, we passed."

Officer Malcolm Brooks sort of fell into policing five years ago and now he's working around the clock to try to fill an approximately 1,100 officer shortage in his department.

"Policing kind of took a hit after the George Floyd situation."

"I think that there's something happening with people's perception of policing overall."

Dr. Kenya Grooms, Dean of Academic and Student Affairs at Generations College, understand the climate well. Its Criminal Justice Program enrollment also took a hit in the wake of George Floyd.

"I think all of that causes younger people who are deciding on their career choices that caused them to rethink is that something they really want to get involved in," Grooms said.

But the interest is still there and Officer Brooks says criminal justice students have a huge leg up coming into the academy.

"You have to learn a lot of law, a lot of policy, stuff like that so they have the advantage."

He also runs into students who have always wanted to be a cop -despite the current climate. Like Humboldt Park native Destiny Hernandez.

"I did the medical exam, I did the psych evaluation, and now I'm just waiting for the invitation for the police academy.

She graduated from Generations College last year and has her sights set on being in the next class of recruits.

"It made me want to become a cop, even more, because not all cops are bad cops, you know? And there are people like me and police officers out there who are willing to make that change."

CPD announced in March that it's is waiving the education requirement for three years of experience in certain jobs and careers.

Click here for more information on the Chicago Police Department recruitment program and for more information on Generations College and the programs there, click here .

Visit this page for details on the requirements to be a CPD officer.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Chicagoan honored by Amazon for ‘act of heroism’

OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car, a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life was honored by his employer in Oak Lawn. One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his near-daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped […]
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Former CPD officer charged in 2021 confrontation with woman walking her dog at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges, nearly a year after he was caught on video restraining and struggling with a Black woman as she was walking her dog on North Avenue Beach.Bruce Dyker, who is White, resigned from the Chicago Police Department last month, before the department announced any disciplinary action against him for the confrontation.But now Dyker has been charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct. He is expected to be arraigned later this week. In the videos of the August 2021 incident, Nikkita Brown is seen walking her dog at North Avenue Beach. It...
CHICAGO, IL
biznewspost.com

27 Shot Over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, five of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Breitbart News reported that 16 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Saturday night alone; three of the victims succumbed to their wounds. On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Chicago

New video shows missing postal worker Kierra Coles before she vanished in 2018

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have released new video of missing postal worker Kierra Coles, who was last seen nearly four years ago.The footage shows Coles, who was three months pregnant at the time, withdrawing cash from an ATM inside a Walgreens store in Chatham. It's the last known images ever recorded of Coles before she vanished in October 2018.Just minutes earlier, video shows Coles driving off from her apartment with a man detectives call a person of interest.That same man returned to Coles' apartment the next day and left her car parked outside.In the video posted to the CPD's YouTube channel, Coles' mother makes an emotional plea for answers."Is she safe? Is she hungry? Is she cold? Did she have her baby? Is he or she okay? We just want Kierra brought home safe," she said.Chicago police said the person of interest seen with Coles in those videos was questioned, and gave varying accounts of what happened that night, but no arrest has ever been made in the case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in drive-by shooting while walking in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while walking in Marquette Park Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The men, ages 41 and 33, were walking around 10:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Kanst Drive when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said. The 33-year-old walked into...
CHICAGO, IL
biznewspost.com

Rapper FBG Cash Fatally Shot in Chicago’s South Side

Rapper FBG Cash, whose real name was Tristian Hamilton, was reportedly killed in a shooting on the South Side of Chicago early Friday morning. FBG Cash was in a car when another vehicle pulled up, a gunman got out and opened fire, killing him and wounding a 29-year-old woman, investigators told NBC News.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
fox32chicago.com

Man, 54, shot in Jeffery Manor home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded after a fight Monday morning in a residence in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 54-year-old was in a home around 8:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone he knew entered the residence and they got into a fight, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CPD victim-blamed Lily Shambrook’s mom. Safe streets protest planned this Sunday.

Content warning: This post includes descriptions of children’s deaths. The death of a small child is the most awful thing that can happen to a parent. Sadly, the Chicago Police Department made things even worse for the loved ones of Elizabeth Grace Shambrook, the 3-year-old who was killed by a semi driver yesterday on Leland Avenue in Uptown, by falsely suggesting that her mother caused the crash.
CHICAGO, IL
newyorkbeacon.com

‘They Just Wanted to Record’: Dramatic Video Captures Chicago Man Risking His Life to Save Commuter from Electrocution. Then Gets Surprise of His Life from a Local Entrepreneur.

A Chicago man is being heralded as a hero after saving a man from being electrocuted after he fell into subway tracks and landing on the third rail. The real-life Superman, who secured the victim and risked being harmed himself, administered CPR in an effort to resuscitate him after the horrific accident.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#College Kids#Recruiting#Police Academy#Cbs 2 Investigator#Generations College#Criminal Justice Program
CBS Chicago

Englewood District police commander expresses hope about possibilities for community cooperation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood community is in prayer after two of its police officers were shot just days apart recently. Chicago Police Englewood (7th) District Cmdr. Rodney Hill talked with CBS 2's Steven Graves Friday about officer morale and his outlook on the summer season. A neighborhood cleanup effort in Englewood on Friday began with a prayer. In the greater Englewood community - prayers to heal hurt, but also foster hope. "I had two officers shot, and both survived. They're doing well," Cmdr. Hill said, "and that's a blessing." At the cleanup effort, Cmdr. Hill took...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Doran Ellison, 66, last seen May 7

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing elderly man who has not been seen since May 7. Doran Ellison, 66, was last seen in the 7100 block of East End Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police. Ellison is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is a Black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or contact the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8380. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

More than 150 guns turned in at Saint Sabina Church gun buy back event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is using cold hard cash to get guns off the street. CPD held a gun buy back event Saturday afternoon at Saint Sabina Church. "Here's an opportunity, get some money to turn in a gun, make your house safer," said Father Michael Pfleger. Father Michael Pfleger said since 2006, more than 30,000 guns have been turned in. By 11:30 Saturday morning, 150 guns were dropped off.Father Pfleger said doing the right thing means $100 for real firearms and $10 for BB guns or replicas."A gun in every scenario makes it more dangerous, potential for escalated...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Chicago

CPD issues alert to businesses of burglaries on the city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are warning businesses Sunday of burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side.  The crimes happened during the month of May in the Union Ridge, Old Norwood Park, Portage Park, West Town, and Wicker Park neighborhoods. In each incident, the offenders use a sledgehammer or large rock to smash the glass door to gain entry to the business. The offenders then take large amounts of liquor, money, and cigarettes from the business. Incident times and locations: ·       6000 block of North-Northwest Hwy. on May 8, 2022, at 4:43 a.m. ·       5200 block of Nagle...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy