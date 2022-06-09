ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Wabtec Presents $170K Check to United Way of Erie County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Erie organization is benefitting from a big boost from one of the area's biggest businesses. Wabtec Corporation presented United Way of Erie County with $170,000. The money is part of the company's yearly campaign,...

millcreektownship.com

MILLCREEK VEHICLES FOR SALE

Millcreek Township will receive sealed bids, labeled “MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP VEHICLES FOR SALE” until 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Municipal Building of the Millcreek Township Supervisors, c/o Sheryl Williams, Township Secretary, 3608 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506-2037, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids shall be announced at the meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, at which time action to award may be taken. A complete list of items available for sale can be found on the Millcreek Township website at: www.millcreektownship.com. Most items valued under $2,000. Items available for viewing upon request. Please call 814-833-1111, ext. 345 to arrange an appointment. Millcreek Township reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities or minor deviations in the bidding.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spruce Up Erie County to Distribute Supplies to People in Need this Saturday

People who are unable to afford cleaning and hygiene products due to poverty can get their hands on supplies this Saturday. Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) will be distributing free toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, dish soap, laundry soap, sponges, dishcloths and towels through its Spruce Up Erie County event.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Gibson Days Returns to North East

Summertime means the return of festivals and community days. On Saturday and Sunday, neighbors in North East got to celebrate their community with Gibson Days. All weekend long, community members and visitors could enjoy all the different things North East has to offer with different vendors and activities. There was...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fairview Graduate Has Devoted Her Life To Military Service

Since 1998, Leslie Kindling has never stopped putting one foot in front of the other. A decorated officer for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corp., her service has gone above and beyond. Captain Kindling has logged more than 1,000 flight hours in over a dozen aircraft. She told Erie News...
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Detour: Two local roads to close starting Monday

Oliver Road closure A portion of Oliver Road in Summit Township will be closed for road work beginning Monday, June 13. PennDOT will close the intersection between Hamot and Flower roads in preparation for the construction of a roundabout. A five-mile detour is expected utilizing Peach Street, Hershey Road and Hamot Road. The closure will […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City departments team up to tackle neighborhood blight

There are opportunities for redevelopment in the City of Erie. Four eastside properties are being offered for rehabilitation proposals. Those who are interested in buying any of the properties can apply to the Erie Land Bank for the purchase and rehabilitation. “We know we can’t demolish every property, and it’s not good for the city, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Pro-choice Activists Plan Protests

After the Roe v. Wade leak from the Supreme court, Pro-choice activist group Erie County United started organizing bi-weekly meetings to get their message heard. ECU plans to hold various protests in the upcoming weeks. All protests are intended to be peaceful and non-violent. "It's my birthright to say how...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Revival Services Hosted Outdoors in Gibson Park

One church service was a little different Sunday. Instead of listening to sermons inside a church building, one group decided to spread their testimony outdoors with a revival service at Gibson Park in North East. The group organized by Ken Traister thought it was best to spread the gospel on...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Finding Happiness by Finding Missing Persons

Merry Williams, of Jamestown, New York, has many reasons to feel good. She is expecting her second child any time now. She also is the founder of a network of volunteers that has been very successful in helping families find loved ones who become missing. Merry is the founder of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WFMJ.com

Work underway at busy Sharon intersection

"It's always been one of the busiest intersections," says Sharon at-large councilman Carl Sizer. Where East Connelly Boulevard, South Sharpsville Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway all meet, so does some of the heaviest vehicle and foot traffic in Sharon. "With the addition of Speedway, that really increased the traffic,...
SHARON, OH
erienewsnow.com

After Facing Their Own School Shooting Incident, Erie High Teachers React to BiPartisan Gun Safety Legislation Framework

A bipartisan group of US Senators unveiled the proposed elements of their gun safety legislation framework over the weekend. It calls for helping states create and implement red flag laws, investments in mental health and trauma intervention programs, adding school security resources, enhanced reviews for gun buyers under age 21, closing the so-called boyfriend loophole, and clarifying the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday. Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood. Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence. A […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Careless smoking believed to be cause of fire on Liberty Street

Fire investigators are wondering if careless smoking might have played a role in a damaging house fire on Liberty Street Monday afternoon. Five Erie fire companies responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Liberty Street where two families resided. One woman was treated for smoke inhalation. One family dog also had to be […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Gem Features Lawrence Park Restaurant and Deli

Breakfast with a smile is not part of a tradition at Dabrowski's in Lawrence Park. Longtime employee Rick Dabrowski enjoys the give and take with his customers. He tells them, "the attitude is free of charge." His parents started the business and his sister Joyce runs the daily operation. His...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
MEADVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Winsor Street

Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
JAMESTOWN, NY

