Macon, GA

Macon's Pleasant Hill kicking off Juneteenth week with a community reunion

WMAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reunion has been an annual...

www.13wmaz.com

13WMAZ

The Pleasant Hill community celebrates Juneteenth

MACON, Ga. — Juneteenth is coming up and here in Central Georgia, folks are already kicking off the holiday celebrations. The Pleasant Hill neighborhood held its 16th annual reunion Saturday, serving as a starting point for Juneteenth in Macon-Bibb County. The community came out to the Mattie Hubbard Jones...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 6-12)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins Museum of Aviation commemorates 78th D-Day As we lose more World War II veterans each year, the Museum of Aviation wants to make sure their legacy lives on. The Museum of Aviation is full of sights and sounds through the history of flight in the U.S., and that includes the crucial role of air support during the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

New life for Ashburn’s “Honey Bear”

ASHBURN, GA- Longtime residents of the Turner County seat of Ashburn are glad to see a new business embrace the location’s long history on East Washington Street. Monday morning at 10:30, Turner County Chamber of Commerce officials helped cut the ribbon on the city’s new cut the ribbon.
ASHBURN, GA
Ash Jurberg

Macon ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in the United States

Across the United States, June is celebrated as Pride Month. President Clinton first declared June as Pride Month in 1999 tohonor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. But if you plan to celebrate Pride Month, one city that won't be as festive is Macon in Georgia. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter.
MACON, GA
Action News Jax

Georgia city demolishes homeless camp called health hazard

MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
MACON, GA
wgac.com

Two Homicides Overnight in Richmond County

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two shootings overnight in Richmond County. The first was. reported at 10th and Broad Streets where 21- year- old Logan Etterle of Thomson was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:56 a.m. The second shooting...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Headless remains found behind Burger King in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County authorities are investigating after human remains were found behind a Burger King in Macon. Coroner Leon Jones said the discovery was made Monday on Romeiser Drive, off of Eisenhower Parkway. Jones said someone walking through the woods found the body and called 911. No...
MACON, GA
#Pleasant Hill
WALB 10

Albany death investigation underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is currently underway at Highland Park located off of Oglethorpe Avenue, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Fowler said an older African American male was found in a trailer and that there were no signs of trauma. Fowler said it appears that...
ALBANY, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County wants to close site where 2 were slain

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in Washington County say they will file a nuisance lawsuit to close a private park where a shooting at a music festival killed two and caused a stampede. On May 29, 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn were shot while attending a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Highway 133 construction work widens roadway from Moultrie to Albany

Work on the Georgia Highway 133 widening project is ongoing, with two sections of new roadway under construction between Albany and Moultrie. The longest single stretch of the project from is a 13.87 mile section under construction in Colquit County that has an estimated $73 million construction cost. The other...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Dead teen is Albany’s first child drowning victim of year

ALBANY, GA – Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is investigating the first fatal drowning of a Albany child this year. Fowler says he responded to the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Sunday afternoon, to an apartment complex where the 15 year old was discovered. It is believed the teenager...
ALBANY, GA
articlering.com

10 Places to Visit in Albany, Georgia

If you are new to Albany or just moved to Albany, then you should know what Albany is all about. Albany is located in southwest Georgia, 187 miles south of Atlanta, the state capital. It is bordered by agricultural areas that historically supported cotton plantations. It is part of the American ‘Black Belt’ of highly productive soils. After the eviction of Creek aboriginal Americans in 1836, it became a vital paddle boat port on the Flint River and eventually a significant rail hub. Albany is a fantastic base for sites slightly farther away, combining a recorded history with various outdoor sports.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Non-Macon Water Authority customers to start getting stormwater bills

MACON, Ga. — People who live in south Bibb County and Lizella will soon see a new water bill. It's from the Macon Water Authority and it covers stormwater. The Water Authority started billing for stormwater in January for their existing customers after they took over stormwater system maintenance from Macon-Bibb County.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Body found in woods near Macon America's Best Value motel: What we know

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County authorities found a body in the woods off Romeiser Drive in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The body was located deep in the woods behind the America's Best Value motel located near Eisenhower Parkway, according to Jones. He said it appeared the body had been in the woods for a long time, but could not confirm the sex or the race of the person.
MACON, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange woman receives unexpected donation from school her son attended

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Casey Duffield has been battling Hereditary Myopathy, a rare strain of Muscular Dystrophy, with Early Respiratory Failure for several years. She is only one of the two people in the United States with Hereditary Myopathy. She just received a $500 grant from Hillside Montessori of LaGrange for her foundation, Casey’s Cure MD.
LAGRANGE, GA

