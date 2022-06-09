Macon's Pleasant Hill kicking off Juneteenth week with a community reunion

If you are new to Albany or just moved to Albany, then you should know what Albany is all about. Albany is located in southwest Georgia, 187 miles south of Atlanta, the state capital. It is bordered by agricultural areas that historically supported cotton plantations. It is part of the American ‘Black Belt’ of highly productive soils. After the eviction of Creek aboriginal Americans in 1836, it became a vital paddle boat port on the Flint River and eventually a significant rail hub. Albany is a fantastic base for sites slightly farther away, combining a recorded history with various outdoor sports.

