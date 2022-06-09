ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chiefs cornerback signs contract to retire with team

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback Brandon Flowers signed a ceremonial one-day contract , allowing him to retire as a Chief .

Flowers returned to Arrowhead Stadium Thursday to sign a single-day contract. He did it while standing between head coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach.

Flowers’ two children joined him for the celebration.

Flowers played football at Virginia Tech and was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Former Chiefs lineman picks medical residency over NFL

He played six seasons with the Chiefs, and racked up 373 tackles and 17 interceptions during that time. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2013, a year before the Chiefs released him.

A week after his release in 2014, Flowers signed with the Chargers. The team cut him two years later.

Flowers was retired from the NFL in August 2017, until today.

Comments / 2

Pat Jackson
4d ago

one of my favorite players when he was with the Chiefs, thrilled that he will be retired as a Chief !

Reply
3
#Nfl#Chargers#2008 Nfl Draft#American Football#Sports#Kansas City Chiefs#Virginia Tech#The Chiefs
