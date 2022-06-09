ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 bands to participate in Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival

By By EMILY KAHNKE
 4 days ago
The Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival has been hitting the streets of Owatonna during the third weekend of June since 2010.

After canceling the festival in 2020 and asking spectators to join virtually last year, the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival is returning in full force this year with 10 area marching bands participating.

“We’re finally getting back to normal, and we are really excited,” Festival President Leslea Partridge said. “We will have the full parade route back, and spectators will be welcome. It’s going to be a great day.”

Not much will change this year, according to Partridge, except, at the request of the band directors, the large award ceremony will not happen.

“We will still be giving awards, but for the sake of time and the kids, the directors requested to not have the big ceremony,” Partridge said.

One other slight change this year is the method in which the bands are judged. Partridge said the bands will not be divided into classes this year, but will be judged and awarded as a whole.

The nine competing bands will be Worthington, Winona Cotter, 728 Cadets, Dassel-Cokato, Richfield, Lake City, Waconia, Two Rivers and Champlin Park.

The Owatonna marching band will be performing, but traditionally the host band does not compete.

The three judging zones will be set up at Trinity Lutheran Church, Downtown and by Camp Pillsbury, according to board member Brian Phelps.

“All the bands are excited to return to the full format of the event,” Phelps said. “Last year, bands really liked being able to perform, even though it was modified with no spectators, but I think they’re really excited to get out there again.”

The grand marshal this year will be Carol Hodapp, a music teacher with more than four decades of experience teaching band, classroom music, choir and orchestra. She currently is the liturgical music director at St. Joseph Parish in Owatonna.

“I believe music is fundamental for everyone because it improves brain health, boosts memory and can lighten your mood,” Hodapp said. “I have had the unique opportunity to be involved with many great music educators who consistently strive to keep Owatonna one of the best music schools in our state.”

Partridge said she believes the festival offers students a fantastic and educational experience.

“We know parents and spectators always enjoy watching the performances,” she said. “We have to keep hold of the heritage in our city with the festival and Harry Wenger. It’s our charge to carry it on to the future. That’s what this festival does.”

The 2022 Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18.

Owatonna, MN
