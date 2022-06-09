ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Ballot positions drawn for nonpartisan races in Christian County

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

The Christian County Board of Elections drew ballot positions for nonpartisan candidates in the November general election during a meeting Thursday at the courthouse.

A candidate’s position on the ballot may have little to no consequence in races with only two candidates. However, longtime election observers believe there can be an advantage to a higher ballot position in races with several candidates.

“It’s important if you are the first of nine,” said Kem, who had that exact experience as a candidate for county magistrate in 1994. He considered himself lucky with a draw that made him the first of nine candidates listed on a primary ballot. He won the race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LFBm_0g61qiLK00
Jason Newby pulls a numbered pill from a coffee mug held by Christian County Clerk Mike Kem during a ballot draw on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Christian County Courthouse. Newby is the chief deputy for the Christian County Sheriff’s Department and serves on the county’s Board of Elections. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown | Hoptown Chronicle)

The tradition of drawing for ballot positions relies on a set of small numbered balls, also called pills.

For each race, Kem pours a number of pills equal to the number of candidates into a coffee mug and invites someone to pull the pills one by one from mug.

Election board member Jason Newby, who is the chief deputy for the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, pulled the numbers on Thursday.

In each race, a pill is pulled for each candidate, beginning with the candidate who first filed to run.

Only two candidates were present for the drawing — Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis and school board candidate Dan Mason, who filed for the office after losing his bid to be the Republican nominee for judge-executive in the May primary.

Here are ballot positions that were drawn for the nonpartisan races:

Christian County Board of Education

District 3

  1. Lindsey Clark
  2. Felicia Howard

District 5

  1. Tom Bell
  2. Dan Mason

Oak Grove Mayor

  1. Jackie Oliver
  2. Theresa Jarvis

Oak Grove City Council

  1. Richard Baker
  2. Janet Edwards
  3. Lloyd “Andy” Walters
  4. Jean Leavell
  5. John Campbell
  6. Isaiah Spencer
  7. Edward T. Cook
  8. Rakim Barrett Sr.

Crofton City Council

  1. Wanda Croft
  2. Anthony G. Durham
  3. Gregory Paul Owen
  4. Wendall R. Alexander
  5. Reta Renee Fleming
  6. James E. Grace

LaFayette City Commission

  1. Autumn Nichole Hamilton
  2. Jacob Mason
  3. Norma Banks
  4. Sandra Torress
  5. Stephen C. Stites
  6. Timothy Hancock

Pembroke City Commission

  1. Whitley Grace
  2. Joe. T. Rives
  3. Walter W. Bell
  4. Joseph Wayne Stealy
  5. Karen Mitchell Pyle

In Crofton and Oak Grove, the six candidates with the most votes will be elected. In Pembroke and LaFayette, four candidates are elected.

The general election is on Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued in Madisonville indefinitely

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Milling And Pavings Begins On US 41 In Christian County Monday

Drivers may want to seek alternate routes the next couple of weeks as asphalt milling and resurfacing of US 41 in Christian County gets underway Monday. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 spokeswoman Keirsten Jaggers says milling will begin at 6:00 a.m. at the North Fork Little River Bridge on US 41/North Virginia Street in downtown Hopkinsville and extend north on Main Street to Billy Goat Hill. After this work is completed, milling and paving will begin on US 41/9th Street from the South Fork Little River Bridge to South Virginia Street/KY 107.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
Christian County, KY
Elections
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Crofton, KY
City
Oak Grove, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wjpf.com

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Advance warning sign for 641 in Calloway County

A new Advance Warning Flasher device will go into operation in Calloway County on Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a contractor will activate the new warning signal about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, at the intersection of US 641 and KY 80, just north of Murray. The purpose of the...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mason
westkentuckystar.com

Pandolfi joins Murray-Calloway County hospitalist team

Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Jessica Pandolfi to the hospitalist team. Dr. Pandolfi completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice at Murray State University. She has worked as a Registered Nurse since 2015 in critical and intensive care in various hospitals. Most recently, she worked as an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner for Trigg County Medical Clinic in Hopkinsville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Magistrate#Mayor#City Council#Jackie Oliver#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Republican
radionwtn.com

Barge Sinks In Kentucky Lock In Grand Rivers

Grand Rivers, Ky.–The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is working with Terral River Service to clear a barge from Kentucky Lock’s chamber that sunk at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Grand Rivers, Ky. According to Lockmaster Caleb Skinner, the owner of the barge, Terral...
GRAND RIVERS, KY
wkdzradio.com

KY Health Officials Confirm Mysterious Hepatitis Cases In Todd, Lyon Counties

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Public Health have reportedly confirmed half a dozen mysterious cases of hepatitis in five counties in the commonwealth, including Lyon and Todd counties. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said they are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Support sought for Men2Be’s second annual gala

Men2Be, a mentoring program for boys ages 8 to 18, is making plans and seeking support for the Hopkinsville Night With The Stars Fundraiser Gala on Aug. 6 at the James E. Bruce Convention Center. The black-tie event will feature “great food and a live band, Trez Bell Music,” said organizer LaDessa Lewis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkinsville man injured in wreck on Edward Breathitt Parkway

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a wreck with reported injuries on June 11 at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville, Ky. The wreck happened at the 30-mile marker on Edward Breathitt Pkwy. Officers investigated the accident and determined that Peay left […]
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

License issuance ceasing; KYTC offices taking over

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Driver’s license issuance will be moving away from circuit courts and instead to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We accepted the challenge of assuming all driver licensing and ID issuance, and we have been hard at work creating the best network we can,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Circuit court clerks will now […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 9, 2022

Denola Walker, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky. She was born Jan. 23, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd Walker and Lela Colson Walker. She was a homemaker, retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Cafeteria, and was the oldest member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy