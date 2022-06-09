ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Injury Update: Steph Curry Says He Will Play Game 4

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GU9cd_0g61qUw200

Steph Curry is playing through his injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Steph Curry took a scary collision with Al Horford that seemed to leave him shaken up during Game 3. Fortunately, it seems like it won't be causing him to miss out on Game 4.

When asked about his Game 4 availability, Curry had a very simple statement to make.

“I’m going to play," Curry said. "That’s all I know right now."

While winning Game 4 isn't a must-win for the Golden State Warriors, it's going to be the closest thing to it. A loss would put them in a very critical 3-1 deficit, but it's not something fans haven't seen get overcome numerous times every season.

The Boston Celtics have been a very interesting team to watch in the playoffs from the standpoint of inconsistency. Their last two series have gone to seven games, with each one having numerous blowouts on each side. It wouldn't be impossible to imagine the Warriors winning Game 4 in a blowout fashion, given how the Celtics' last two playoff series have played out.

The biggest issue for the Golden State Warriors moving forward is taking control of the rebounds and turnovers. The team can't afford to continuously get crushed on the boards, and Boston's length is clearly bothering them in that department.

Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is on Friday, June 10 at 6:00 pm PST.

Related Articles

LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How Draymond Green Bounced Back in Game 2

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Al Horford
Person
Anthony Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics
NBC Sports

Steph proves Jefferson wrong with all-time Game 4 performance

Trailing two games to one in the NBA Finals and facing the daunting task of trying to beat the Boston Celtics in the hostile environment of TD Garden on Friday night, the Warriors knew they needed to summon one of the best efforts of their dynastic run in order to even the best-of-seven series.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FOX Sports

Micah Parsons goes Steph Curry 'Stan' on Twitter

It's somewhat common for NFL players to wish they had an NBA lifestyle. Take Odell Beckham Jr. for example. Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons might not be on the same page as OBJ, but he certainly is a fan of the NBA — and one player in particular: Steph "Chef" Curry.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
360
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy