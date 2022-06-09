The History Issue Arrives

History. It’s a TV channel, a class many of us earned a C- in and a category that everyone wants an aficionado in for their Tuesday night trivia team. History is also the story of people who came before us that will continue to impact the people who come after us...
Need a night with boys who like boys, girls who like girls, and boys dressed as girls? Tampa is a hot spot for some of the best gay bars offering fabulous happy hours and sexy bartenders! With June being Pride month in Tampa Bay, you have every reason to celebrate what makes you, you! Bring a group of friends and enjoy some of the best gay bars in Tampa. Whether you want to dance your heart out or just chill in a great atmosphere, check out these amazing places where you can party with pride!
Hitchock’s Green Market in St. Petersburg close for good by Sunday, June 19. It’s bad news for green shoppers, but great news for those looking for a good deal on groceries. As of Monday, June 13, Hitchcock’s [Tyrone Square, 6765 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg] entire inventory is...
Robert Fleitz Concert | Harrison School for the Arts | 6 PM. Disney’s Descendants: The Musical | Lakeland Community Theatre | 6:30 PM (Saturday & Sunday showtimes also available) Saturday, 6/11. Great American Summer Cookout | Lakeland Harley-Davidson | 11 AM. Yoga Flow with Laia Bove | 4747 S....
94 minutes of commercial free music, new joint of the day, and prizes!!! The Nuthouse is where you wanna slide to all week to get hooked up with all three. Tune in to The Nuthouse this Monday through Friday from 3pm to 7pm and call (888) 429-0941 for a chance to win a 4-Pack of passes to Adventure Island, PLUS parking passes!
Historic Lakeland, Inc. ensures the city’s most iconic buildings and homes can be enjoyed for generations to come. The city of Lakeland officially became incorporated in 1885. Since then, hundreds of incredible, historic buildings have been built throughout the city and have added countless charm to the scenic views of Lakeland. Without these timeless buildings, the city would lack in beauty, character, and so many integral parts of its history. Historic Lakeland, Inc. and its board exists to make sure these historic structures of the past are preserved and maintained well into our city’s future.
After Jesus received validation of his identity from God, affirmation of his identity through John the Baptist and confirmation of his identity from the dove that descended on him at his baptism, Jesus needed time to integrate all that happened, before he began his ministry. He took time to be...
An incredible lineup awaits at The Market Marie on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Puppies, vendors, owls, bakeries, food, drinks, slushies, art, candles, home décor… What more could you want?. 65+ local vendors. Live music performed by Marc Bosserman – Pianist / Vocalist...
ST. PETERSBURG — Every summer party needs a live DJ, great food, and drinks. Now, you can add LIV 21 to the vibe. This revolutionary drink is the first of its kind to hit the market. From fun-family BBQs to a day on the boat, it’s the secret sauce...
Without forcibly trying, British band Tears For Fears significantly proved that it is not a nostalgia act during its Friday night performance at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Despite having grown to prominence in the 1980s thanks to a few of the decade’s most recognizable and revered hit songs, the band, and specifically its two founders and leaders, showed nary an interest in living in the past and resting on ancient laurels during a visually and aurally pleasing performance.
We know how fortunate we are to live where everybody else vacations, and in the summertime the beach crowds can be very overwhelming. On top of that, it’s become more expensive to take the whole family out to a theme park. Thankfully Tampa Bay is full of free family friendly water parks and splash zones, which is a great and cost friendly to keep you and your family cool all summer long. Check out our list of our favorite water parks in Tampa Bay.
Finding the best breakfast in Orlando can be a daunting task, given the size of the city! Now, we’ve made it easier for you to get the best bang for your buck when you eat the “most important meal of the day.”. Whether you’re heading out to a...
PALM HARBOR — In parts of Pinellas County, you can find a coffee shop on nearly every corner. But in downtown Palm Harbor they are few and far between. Now people seeking an espresso or latte can visit a new coffee bar for their “fix.”. The Fix Coffee...
TAMPA — REO Speedwagon are on tour with Styx and Loverboy this summer. The “Live & UnZoomed 2022 Tour” got underway May 31 and includes a performance Saturday, June 18, 6:45 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Mazzaro's Italian Market is your one-stop-shop for gourmet goodies and imported groceries. It's much more than a market—established in1993, Mazzaro's started as a coffee roasting company. Due to the success of that, they decided to expand the business and add a deli, bakery, meat counter, coffee bar, wine and cheese room and fresh produce—totaling 13,000 square feet of retail space. Marrazo's is also know for having one of the largest selections of fresh and dry pasta in the Tampa Bay area.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bishop Gregory Parkes of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg is said to be doing great after having his right foot amputated Thursday, according to a Facebook post. In a letter published May 31, the bishop says he has struggled with issues related to his...
Potbelly Sandwiches announced that the opening of its newest location in Tampa will be early next week, just off Interstate 75 at the Selmon Expressway near Brandon. Good news folks, this sandwich standout is drive-thru equipped for your lunch needs. It joins two other Tampa locations: one at Tampa International Airport and the other adjacent to Raymond James Stadium and George Steinbrenner Field in Northwest Tampa. Situated at 2520 S. Falkenburg Rd. among an impressive collection of restaurants, and hotels, the shop will open on Tuesday, June 14.
The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.
