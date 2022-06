Select U.S. airports are giving travelers the option to make an advance “fast pass” reservation to head to the front of the security line—free of charge. If you’ve been following the news lately, it’s plain to see that travel is back in a big way, and with it, long lines and crowds at the airports. Reports of hours-long waits in airport check-in and security lines likely have many travelers looking into trusted traveler programs and security expediting services such as TSA PreCheck (which costs $85 for a five-year membership, and $70 to renew) and Clear (which costs $189 per year).

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO