ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Ball State coaches to visit Fort Wayne for golf outing

WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDMNs_0g61q5CM00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ball State fans will have a reason to hit the links later this month.

On June 23, several Ball State coaches will visit Fort Wayne’s Chestnut Hills Golf Club for the Cardinal Classic Golf and Dinner Outing. Guests can meet with the following members of Ball State Athletics:

  • Head football coach Mike Neu
  • Head men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis
  • Head women’s basketball coach Brady Sallee
  • Athletic Director Beth Goetz

Registration is open until June 20. To learn more about this month’s Ball State outing in Fort Wayne, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Northrop hires Bowen as head football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop High School has a new head football coach as the school announced Quentin Bowen will take over the Bruins program. Bowen is no stranger to Spuller Stadium, as the long-time Snider assistant has most recently served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. Bowen is scheduled to meet with the local […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Walter Jordan hosts first “Hoops & Standards” camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop legend Walter Jordan led the Bruins to the 1974 state title and this week he’s back at his alma mater, hosting the first-ever “Hoops & Standards Leadership Camp.” Jordan, who has lived in the Atlanta area the last 20 years, is hoping not only to teach basketball skills to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

TOTW: Leo Lions Boys Golf

Leo earned their second ever regional title in boys golf, along with their first individual regional championship during last week's match in Plymouth.
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Komar named MWL Pitcher of the Week

Fort Wayne TinCaps pitcher Brandon Komar has been awarded the High-A Midwest League’s Pitcher of the Week for June 6-12, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.  The Elkhorn, Wisconsin native made two appearances in Fort Wayne’s series versus the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). In total, Komar posted nine scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and eight strikeouts. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Gunn Named Indiana-Kentucky All-Star MVP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana freshman guard CJ Gunn was named the series MVP after leading the Indiana All-Stars to a pair of dominating wins over the Kentucky All-Stars over the weekend. Indiana claimed game one of the weekend by a score of 104-77 at the Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky....
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
WANE 15

Sims gets D-1 coaching opportunity after two years at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two years of coaching her alma mater, Akilah Sims got a D-1 coaching opportunity she couldn’t pass up as the former Snider High School star is returning to the college game after two successful seasons leading the Panthers she has confirmed to WANE-TV. Sims went 33-12 during her tenure […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnut Hills Golf Club#Ball State Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Snider grad Dunbar on College Football HOF ballot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate Vaughn Dunbar may soon be adding his name to college football’s elite, as the former Indiana University running back is on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Dunbar played two seasons for the Hoosiers, and rushed for 1,805 yards as […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Indiana All-Stars sweep Kentucky in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – A barn-burner and a blowout. While the Indiana All-Stars squeaked out a dramatic one-point win the girls game, a short-handed boys team dominated Kentucky as the Hoosier state sweep Friday’s all-star series double-header in Owensboro. On the girls side, Indiana played without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson and Maryland-bound Mila Reynolds but […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Breann Boswell Leaving WANE 15: Where Is the Indiana Anchor Going?

Fort Wayne has been enchanted with Breann Boswell since she began her career at WANE 15. However, it’s time to bid farewell to this amazing journalist. Breann Boswell announced she is leaving WANE 15 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers and followers obviously had questions about where she is going next and if she is leaving Indiana, too. Fortunately, Boswell answered a few of the questions.
The Spun

Dick Vitale Makes His Opinion On Marcus Freeman Very Clear

Like many other Notre Dame fans, ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale is excited about Marcus Freeman. Since being hired as the new head coach of the Irish six months ago, Freeman has energized the fan base with a strong performance on the recruiting trail. He's also been a dynamic face of the program publicly.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper set to retire after 25 years

BREMEN, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper will retire Tuesday after 25 years. Master Trooper Detective Chad Sherwood, an Elkhart County native, began his career after being selected to attend the Indiana State Police 55th Recruit Academy and graduated in 1997. Sherwood worked at the Bremen District and...
BREMEN, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy