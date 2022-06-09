ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Henry Chester Brown Jr.

By Lance Martin
 4 days ago

Henry Chester Brown, Jr. 69 of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at UNC Nash General Hospital. He was born in Goldsboro, North Carolina on April 22, 1953 to the late Henry Chester Brown, Sr....

Helen Owens Brandt Smith

Helen Owens Brandt Smith went home to her Lord and Savior on a beautiful Sunday morning June 12, 2022. She had lived, taught and shared her Lord with others for over seventy five years. When Helen accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, the Reverend Daniel Hux, a local minister,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Nancy Elizabeth Carawan

Nancy Elizabeth Carawan, 90, went to heaven on June 12, 2022. She was born in Lowland, North Carolina on October 29, 1931 and moved to Roanoke Rapids, NC with her family in 1933. Nancy was the fourth of six children of Iva and Clinton Carawan. She was preceded in death...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Amerlius Ferguson Miles

Amerlius Ferguson Miles, was born on November 1, 1940, at the home of her parents Moses and Virginia Ferguson in Northampton County. She was raised in Occoneechee Neck along with 9 other siblings. She spent her childhood helping take care of her younger siblings and working around the farm. Many years of wonderful memories were made there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Halifax County job postings: June 13, 2022

More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: The person in the position provides direct services for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC). Responsibilities include: Nutrition services, breastfeed support/breastfeed assessments for the Halifax Co WIC program. This is achieved by conducting nutrition and/or breastfeed assessments, reviewing client data, monitoring client on going condition/response to care, providing nutrition education, completing food prescriptions, completing referrals to health care and public assistance programs. Position also functions in collaboration with other Health dept. / local health care providers by identifying client needs, developing plan of care and recording all communications to provide high quality services to participants in the WIC program. Work may include other related assignments as determined by WIC program director or Health Director.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
RRPD roundup: Fentanyl in wallet; shooting to relieve stress

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Officer J. Melvin was patrolling in the area of Hurley Street when he noticed a vehicle with no working tail lights pass by. The officer talked with the driver and a passenger in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Weldon shooting claims life of Rich Square man

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death which occurred early this morning on Laurel Lane in the housing authority complex in Weldon. Captain A.M. Harris said 25-year-old Lachristian Jaquan Blythe, 25, of Rich Square, was pronounced deceased at a local medical facility. It was not clear whether Blythe frequented the area or why he was there at the time of the shooting, which was reported shortly after midnight. Another person was grazed by a bullet and transported for medical treatment.
Old Farm Rd. gets safety makeover

Drivers are following a new traffic pattern on a section of Old Farm Road that has been repaved. A state contractor has recently completed resurfacing and restriping into a new traffic pattern a half-mile stretch of Old Farm Road between Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and Becker Drive. Before the project, this stretch had two lanes in each direction.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Two face drug charges following Whitaker St. search warrant

Two Roanoke Rapids men face opioid-related counts following the execution of a search warrant in the 500 block of Whitaker Street Monday. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the warrant was served around 10 a.m. by the narcotics division with assistance from the criminal investigation division. The charges lodged...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

