Henry Chester Brown Jr.

More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: The person in the position provides direct services for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC). Responsibilities include: Nutrition services, breastfeed support/breastfeed assessments for the Halifax Co WIC program. This is achieved by conducting nutrition and/or breastfeed assessments, reviewing client data, monitoring client on going condition/response to care, providing nutrition education, completing food prescriptions, completing referrals to health care and public assistance programs. Position also functions in collaboration with other Health dept. / local health care providers by identifying client needs, developing plan of care and recording all communications to provide high quality services to participants in the WIC program. Work may include other related assignments as determined by WIC program director or Health Director.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO