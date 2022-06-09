ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford offers free blood pressure tests at select barbershops

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
June is Men's Health Month, and Stamford is offering free blood pressure tests at select barbershops.

The Stamford Department of Health teamed up with several barbershops.

They were at Superior Barbershop on West Main Street Thursday.

Organizers say the reading takes less than a minute and can determine whether you are at risk for a stroke or heart disease.

"We do have a blood pressure screening program through our community clinic in the Health Department, but this gets out into the community so that we can make it more accessible to men as they get their haircut," said Jody Bishop-Pullan, director of health.

They will offer two more barbershops screenings next Thursday at the 247 Barbershop and the following week at Love Cuts Barbershop.

