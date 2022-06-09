ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NC

Sarah R. Grant

By Lance Martin
 4 days ago

Sarah R. Grant, 76, died in Jackson, NC Monday, June 6, 2022. Ms. Grant was born in New York state, daughter to the late William W., Jr. and...

Amerlius Ferguson Miles

Amerlius Ferguson Miles, was born on November 1, 1940, at the home of her parents Moses and Virginia Ferguson in Northampton County. She was raised in Occoneechee Neck along with 9 other siblings. She spent her childhood helping take care of her younger siblings and working around the farm. Many years of wonderful memories were made there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Halifax County job postings: June 13, 2022

More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: The person in the position provides direct services for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC). Responsibilities include: Nutrition services, breastfeed support/breastfeed assessments for the Halifax Co WIC program. This is achieved by conducting nutrition and/or breastfeed assessments, reviewing client data, monitoring client on going condition/response to care, providing nutrition education, completing food prescriptions, completing referrals to health care and public assistance programs. Position also functions in collaboration with other Health dept. / local health care providers by identifying client needs, developing plan of care and recording all communications to provide high quality services to participants in the WIC program. Work may include other related assignments as determined by WIC program director or Health Director.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Weldon shooting claims life of Rich Square man

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death which occurred early this morning on Laurel Lane in the housing authority complex in Weldon. Captain A.M. Harris said 25-year-old Lachristian Jaquan Blythe, 25, of Rich Square, was pronounced deceased at a local medical facility. It was not clear whether Blythe frequented the area or why he was there at the time of the shooting, which was reported shortly after midnight. Another person was grazed by a bullet and transported for medical treatment.
RICH SQUARE, NC
Old Farm Rd. gets safety makeover

Drivers are following a new traffic pattern on a section of Old Farm Road that has been repaved. A state contractor has recently completed resurfacing and restriping into a new traffic pattern a half-mile stretch of Old Farm Road between Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and Becker Drive. Before the project, this stretch had two lanes in each direction.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
RRPD roundup: Fentanyl in wallet; shooting to relieve stress

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Officer J. Melvin was patrolling in the area of Hurley Street when he noticed a vehicle with no working tail lights pass by. The officer talked with the driver and a passenger in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Sheriff's office seeks missing Weldon man

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 22-year-old Weldon man who was reported missing today by his family. Captain A.M. Harris said the last time someone was in contact with Deontre Jaquan Gatling of the 1300 block of Edwards Street was Thursday around 8 p.m. His family reported him missing around 3 this morning.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

