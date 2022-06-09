Man arrested, accused of ‘terroristic threat’ toward Austin school

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 29-year-old was arrested Sunday morning and charged with making a terroristic threat against an Austin school on the afternoon of June 3, according to an arrest warrant.

Court documents said school staff at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School at 6500 St. Stephen’s Dr. made a report to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office that a former student was making concerning statements on social media.

“The complaint advised that the concerning Facebook posts were brought to [the school’s] attention and prompted them to send students and staff home,” court documents stated.

The school is a boarding and day school, so the students that lived on campus were told to remain inside the residence.

Through the initial investigation, law enforcement officials discovered nearly 100 posts made to a public Facebook profile over a 10-hour time span. Of the posts, three of the most concerning posts stood out after they specifically called out the school, according to an arrest affidavit.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the home of Keaton Thomas Keith, 29, where he was questioned about his social media posts.

Keith confirmed he was using his Facebook account to make posts and did refer to the school, but he denied intending to threaten anyone. He said he did not actually want to hurt anyone — he was “just venting,” according to the affidavit.

According to court documents, the investigation determined Keith did make the social media posts available to the public and therefore believed he made a terroristic threat.

Keith was booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex, and he is held on a $25,000 bond.

Keith’s attorney said he could not comment on the pending case.

