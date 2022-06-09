ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Man arrested, accused of ‘terroristic threat’ toward Austin school

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAI5P_0g61nTaa00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 29-year-old was arrested Sunday morning and charged with making a terroristic threat against an Austin school on the afternoon of June 3, according to an arrest warrant.

Court documents said school staff at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School at 6500 St. Stephen’s Dr. made a report to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office that a former student was making concerning statements on social media.

“The complaint advised that the concerning Facebook posts were brought to [the school’s] attention and prompted them to send students and staff home,” court documents stated.

The school is a boarding and day school, so the students that lived on campus were told to remain inside the residence.

Through the initial investigation, law enforcement officials discovered nearly 100 posts made to a public Facebook profile over a 10-hour time span. Of the posts, three of the most concerning posts stood out after they specifically called out the school, according to an arrest affidavit.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the home of Keaton Thomas Keith, 29, where he was questioned about his social media posts.

Keith confirmed he was using his Facebook account to make posts and did refer to the school, but he denied intending to threaten anyone. He said he did not actually want to hurt anyone — he was “just venting,” according to the affidavit.

According to court documents, the investigation determined Keith did make the social media posts available to the public and therefore believed he made a terroristic threat.

Keith was booked into the Travis County Correctional Complex, and he is held on a $25,000 bond.

Keith’s attorney said he could not comment on the pending case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 8

c Guittard
4d ago

There is freedom of speech but it comes at a cost. Say something I disagree with and I'll think less of you. Threaten people, it gets more serious.

Reply(2)
4
Catherine Crum
4d ago

You cannot yell ‘fire’ in a theater. Yes, you can have freedom of speech, but you also have the right to pay for the effects of your speech.

Reply
3
Related
dailytrib.com

Austin man gets 55 years in Burnet meth arrest

A 30-year-old Austin man was sentenced to 55 years in prison on June 7 on charges stemming from a 2019 traffic stop in Burnet that netted meth, cash, and a firearm. A Burnet County jury found Roy Ford guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The jury also determined that Ford used a firearm in the commission of a crime, which means he must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He won’t come up for parole until he is 58 years old.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

APD investigates deadly crash in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin. Austin police said on June 10 at 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Texas Oaks Drive and Slaughter Lane due to a crash with a truck and motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 62-year-old Jedd...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
County
Travis County, TX
KXAN

APD: 1 man dead in police shooting in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at 12:13 p.m., an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the road near the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane with an occupant inside. The officer said the occupant had a knife, so additional officers were called to respond.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

One dead in shooting involving regional SWAT team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died Tuesday morning after a shooting involving a member of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team at a north Austin hotel. According to Cedar Park Police, the team had executed a search warrant from the Cedar Park organized crime unit at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on North Lamar Boulevard […]
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sheriff: South Waco drug bust yields three arrests, 39 lbs. of meth

A combined law enforcement effort led to 38.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine seized and three suspects arrested June 8, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. “This is the largest meth bust I can recall in this county,” said McNamara, who took office as sheriff in 2013. “We usually make...
WACO, TX
smcorridornews.com

Hays County Sheriff’s Office alerts residents of phone scam

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has reported a recent instance of a phone scam that may affect local residents. On Friday, June 10, 2022, a Harris County resident was contacted by voicemail by a man posing as Chief Deputy Mike Davenport of Hays County Sheriff’s Office.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Day School#Violent Crime
KVUE

One dead, three others injured following northwest Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead and three others were injured following a shooting in northwest Austin on Sunday night. The Austin Police Department (APD) and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 7:20 p.m. in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail after receiving a report about a shooting.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

It’s been one month since a pro-cyclist was killed in Austin. Her alleged murderer is still on the run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Exactly a month ago Saturday, police say Kaitlin Armstrong shot and killed pro-cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, who had just gone swimming and to dinner with Armstrong’s boyfriend. Despite several leads, including the discovery that Armstrong had flown from Austin to New York, law enforcement hasn’t been able to locate the murder suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox7austin.com

1 person dead, others injured in shooting in Williamson County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and others injured after a shooting. The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on June 12 in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail in Austin in Williamson County. The sheriff's office responded along with the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man died after an officer-involved shooting in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that an officer on standard patrol saw a car at 12:13 p.m. that seemed to be disabled in the 800 block of East Koenig Lane. The officer stopped to see if the man needed assistance.
AUSTIN, TX
uktimenews.com

Austin police warn of crime ‘judgment’ trend

The Austin Police Department (APD) is warning of a new trend in theft and crime called “jugging” in which suspects follow victims after they exit a bank or ATM. “There they are approached, threatened with violence or assaulted as the suspect demands the money or aggressively takes the bag of money,” the APD said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday. “This crime occurs when bags of money are visible when the victim leaves the bank or ATM.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy