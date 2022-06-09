ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

Knoke Sr., John F.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn F. Knoke Sr., age 90, of Waupaca, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. He was born July 3, 1931 in Shawano, WI; son of Herman and Lucy (Lotharius) Knoke. When John was only 12 years...

Calling 911

• June 6 – Sandbur Corners in Ogdensburg reported an intentional fuel drive-off. The vehicle was a four-door Pontiac. • June 6 – An Iola woman called to report her daughter “barged” into the house, threatened her and pushed her way in. It was related to a custody dispute.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Peterson, Clayton R.

Clayton R. Peterson, age 87, of Pine River, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Waupaca on August 28, 1934. He entered the service and proudly served his country with the Army Engineers. On September 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to Eleanore Bopp, and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2011. Clayton was raised and continued to live on the family farm his entire life. He and Eleanore spent a number of winters in Arizona, where he participated in Indian Mission Work and Children’s Home Work. He also traveled to Guatemala, where he did volunteer work. For 40 years, he worked in residential construction. He enjoyed woodworking, milling his own lumber and ran a craft store out of his barn. Clayton was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Waupaca, where he enjoyed the seniors group. Above all, time spent with his family was most precious.
WAUPACA, WI
Multiple crews battle blaze at Waupaca food plant

Crews from at least five fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a food plant that was reported Monday morning. The first call came in at about 9 a.m. summoning firefighters to Festive Food, LLC, 7811 County Hwy. D in Waupaca. There’s no word on what started the blaze or how many people were inside the building at the time.
WAUPACA, WI
Carpenter, Lamont Monty “Max” R.

Lamont Monty “Max” R. Carpenter, age 77 passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. at home in the presence of his wife and dogs. He was born on July 25, 1944 in Campbellsport to the late Leon and Ida (Fritz) Carpenter. Max graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1962 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX as a bandsman. He got transferred to the Philippine Islands and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base for 18 months. He was honorably discharged after serving his country while in the 213th Air Force Band.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Missing person alert

Waupaca County deputies search for Brandon Colligan. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office were contacted shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, regarding a missing person identified as Brandon E. Colligan, age 26. Colligan’s vehicle was located near a relative’s home in the Royalton area. His phone and wallet were...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Man Nabbed for his 4th OWI in Manitowoc

A crash in Manitowoc over the weekend resulted in a man being arrested for driving drunk. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South 18th Street at around 8:00 p.m. Saturday after a citizen reported that his car was struck by another vehicle. When they arrived, the officers found that the suspect vehicle had been driven over the curb, onto the terrace, and past the sidewalk before coming to rest.
MANITOWOC, WI
Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you’ve likely noticed over the past three weeks, Sarah Thomsen hasn’t been on the anchor desk or reporting in the field for Action 2 News. That’s because Sarah has been at home, and remains at home, recovering from a severe concussion she received in a car crash, a crash in which police cited the other driver for causing.
GREEN BAY, WI
UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Madison Police investigating overdose death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle at Hiestand Park. Madison police say officers and EMS were dispatched to the park around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon for an unconscious person in a vehicle. Officers proceeded to break through the window and begin life saving measures.
MADISON, WI
Neenah man walking on I-41 arrested for 4th OWI

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from Neenah has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his fourth OWI. According to a release, Wisconsin State Troopers responded to the location of Interstate 41 and Winchester Road for a welfare check on a man walking alongside the interstate. After...
NEENAH, WI
Cat that bit Good Samaritan removing container found; searching for kittens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Good Samaritan who was just trying to help a trapped cat ended up getting scratched for his efforts. The Janesville Police Department put out a call overnight to try to find the cat and, according to Kadlec Ranch, she has been found and is being cared for. The ranch told NBC15 News that they will spay the cat and keep it for a few days.
JANESVILLE, WI
Wausau area obituaries June 6, 2022

Wayne B. Olson, 83, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Our House Assisted Living, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. He was born on October 31, 1938, in Two Rivers, WI, son of the late Vernon and Beatrice (Lyons) Olson. He married Florence Hunnaman in Wausau, WI. She preceded him in death. Wayne served his country in the US Marines for four years as well as in the US Army as a Green Beret for six years during the Vietnam War.
WAUSAU, WI
Obituaries
Roofs ripped off buildings, trees topple onto homes as severe storms move through Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — Residents across Dane County are cleaning up the damage after a line of severe storms blew through the area Monday afternoon. In Madison, three buildings at the Truax Park Apartment complex near Madison College had part of their roofs ripped off due to the storm, officials said. The buildings were built with a concrete roof, and later...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Outagamie Co. bridge deteriorating, closed starting June 13

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department has announced the closure of a bridge on County KK in Wisconsin. The department first put a weight limit on the bridge over Kankapot Creek in mid-May but now it won’t be accessible to any vehicles. The bridge...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Woman charged with 4th OWI, driving 15mph on I-41

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old woman from Fond du Lac was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) while driving northbound on Interstate 41. According to a release, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper received a driving complaint of a vehicle that was going 15 miles per hour on I-41.
FOND DU LAC, WI

