Knoke Sr., John F.

Clayton R. Peterson, age 87, of Pine River, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Waupaca on August 28, 1934. He entered the service and proudly served his country with the Army Engineers. On September 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to Eleanore Bopp, and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2011. Clayton was raised and continued to live on the family farm his entire life. He and Eleanore spent a number of winters in Arizona, where he participated in Indian Mission Work and Children’s Home Work. He also traveled to Guatemala, where he did volunteer work. For 40 years, he worked in residential construction. He enjoyed woodworking, milling his own lumber and ran a craft store out of his barn. Clayton was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Waupaca, where he enjoyed the seniors group. Above all, time spent with his family was most precious.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO