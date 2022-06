KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help install the roof on what will soon be home for a woman and her family. Organizers call it the "women's build" and volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate. They will deck the roof and prepare it for shingles to be installed on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO