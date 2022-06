Saying Nothing, our view. We set a dangerous precedent when we allow our law enforcement to say nothing. That was the case with the unfortunate death of a local woman, Kalah Shannon Gary, at the hands of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Its statement about the shooting death for which it was responsible said nothing. We have learned details from the family’s attorney, Justin Bamberg, a state legislator; but still there are many questions.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO