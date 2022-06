June 14 (UPI) -- International Bath Day, celebrated annually on June 14, was founded in 2016 to pay tribute to ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes' bath time revelation. The holiday was added to the National Day Calendar by the website's registrar in 2016 to pay tribute to Archimedes' discovery that an object's volume could be accurately measured by submerging it in water.

LIFESTYLE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO