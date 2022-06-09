ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel is reportedly developing a Thunderbolts movie

By Devan Coggan
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel might be bringing a new team of (anti)heroes to the screen. Director Jake Schreier has reportedly been tapped to direct a Thunderbolts movie for Marvel about the team of reformed supervillains. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Marvel has quietly been developing a Thunderbolts film for a while...

ew.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon

Horror fans are enjoying a feast of fantastic, terrifying games

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller get lost in Spiderhead, a thrill-less sci-fi maze

Spiderhead arrives with a promising pedigree: It's directed by Joseph Kosinksi, fresh off his Top Gun: Maverick triumph, from a lauded short story by the Booker Prize-winning novelist George Saunders, and somehow snagged Chris Hemsworth between his Thor and Furiosa duties to star. If only there were more web to weave in this lank, silly adaption (on Netflix June 17), a sci-fi thriller so dull-edged and obvious, it defies the sum of its parts.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Joaquin Phoenix to Return In Joker 2, Title Also Revealed

Despite back and forth rumors circulating for the last three years, it has finally been announced that a Joker (2019) sequel is happening, and there's even a title too, as well as confirmation on the return of Joaquin Phoenix. Joker took theaters by storm during its release in 2019. The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

HBO Max Now Streaming Hit Oscar Isaac Movie

It's a new month and new content will be popping up on every streaming service for some time and HBO Max has just added a film that should be on many Marvel and Star Wars fan's radar, mostly because it stars none other than Moon Knight/Poe Dameron himself, Oscar Isaac. HBO Max is now the streaming home for The Card Counter, the drama-thriller written and directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, First Reformed) which stars Isaac, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home). You can watch the trailer below and stream it over on HBO Max.
MOVIES
EW.com

Jason Schwartzman joins Across the Spider-Verse as the Spot, 'Miles Morales' most formidable foe yet'

Marvel's multiverse-hopping wall-crawler won't return to the Spider-Verse for another year, but the filmmakers behind the animated feature are already building anticipation. Several juicy details were revealed when a clip was unveiled at France's Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Monday, including what villains you can expect to see caught in the web of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer on That Star Wars Shocker in Episode 4

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4. In Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part III," Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) learned of The Path: a secret Jedi smuggling network leading to Jabiim. "These days, the Empire hunts anyone who's Force-sensitive. Even children," undercover Imperial officer Tala (Indira Varma) revealed on the mining system Mapuzo. Asked what happens to the Force users hunted by Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) and the Inquisitors, Tala told Obi-Wan, "We're not sure. But no one ever sees them again."
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Brad Pitt 'The Tree of Life' clip

The Tree of Life premieres on Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, but another clip from the eagerly awaited Terrence Malick film has been released, showing Brad Pitt's overly tough father trying to teach his boys how to throw a punch. Any time a bigger guy says to a little...
MOVIES

