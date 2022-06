WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Just about two weeks ago here at JFK Hospital in Atlantis there were about a dozen patients here fighting Covid. Today, there are about three times that. But like we’ve seen through this entire pandemic the people hospitalized with Covid have co-morbidities and they’re unvaccinated. Moving forward, what can we expect with Covid? More infectious but each infection is expected to be less severe.

ATLANTIS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO