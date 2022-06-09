ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

On the Market: A Four-Story Townhouse in Roxbury

By Erin Kayata
Boston Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust wait until you get a glimpse of the finished basement in this practically new home located by Franklin Park. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $849,000. Size: 2,403 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1...

www.bostonmagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Freshly Updated Home on Nantucket

High-end details, like hemp wall coverings and quartz-engineered countertops, make this recently renovated home a stunner. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,800,000. Size: 2,140 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. The aged shingles on...
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
GLOUCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Market Basket location in Massachusetts to close this weekend

BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket announced that it will be closing one of its Massachusetts locations this weekend. The store at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Tewksbury-based grocery chain. In a statement, the spokesperson...
Boston

7 places to eat along the water on the South Shore

The South Shore is brimming with dining options that offer up the sea as a stunning backdrop. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options...
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Historic sign shines again at site of former Boston chocolate factory

BOSTON — More than five decades after it went dark, a historic sign will again light up a Boston neighborhood each night. The Walter Baker Factory sign, once a landmark in the Lower mills area of Dorchester, was rescued with the help of a Community Preservation Grant from the city of Boston and support from numerous donors.
BOSTON, MA
westobserver.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at these 14 Boston-area events

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. JUNETEENTH BOSTON 2022 Juneteenth Boston and the Nubian Square Foundation will host a three-day celebration, starting with a 1.6-mile March to Freedom from the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex to Roxbury’s Nubian Square. The next day, head to South Boston for the family-friendly Juneteenth Carson Beach Day. Finally, swap your swim trunks for something stylish and join the Juneteenth Royalty Gala, showcasing the celebration’s theme of “radically reclaiming Black royalty.” March to Freedom: June 17, 3-5 p.m., free, 120 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Juneteenth Carson Beach Day: June 18, 1-7 p.m., free, 165 J Day Blvd. Juneteenth Royalty Gala: June 19, 7 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $45, 2300 Washington St. eventbrite.com.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Design#Housing List
homenewshere.com

Skip the Cape and visit Davis Square in Somerville

Summer weather is often an invitation to explore new places. Many this summer will escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and travel to the tranquil, yet crowded, sandy coastline or the majestic, albeit mosquito ridden, mountains of the north. For the fun loving adventurer, you may want to...
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Vehicle Submerged in Pond in Boston Cemetery

A vehicle was seen submerged in Lake Hibiscus in Boston's Forest Hills Cemetery Monday afternoon. First responders could be seen in the area, and divers were making their way to the vehicle. It appeared to be Lake Hibiscus, a body of water in the center of the cemetery. Cemetery workers...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Voice

Water Rescue Reportedly Underway In Boston (DEVELOPING)

Crews were reportedly on the scene of a water rescue after a car was said to have driven into the water in the Boston area, sources say. The incident was first reported in the area of 60 Rowes Warf in Boston after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, according to a Tweet from Fire News Alerts. However, the location was shortly changed to 406 Atlantic Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $20.5 Million New England Estate Has 400-Feet of Private Beach With a Cabana

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
BILLERICA, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MBTA to Close Dorchester Ave. Bridge This Summer

A section of Dorchester Avenue, a major bike and pedestrian connection between Dorchester and South Boston, will be closed due to bridge work between Von Hillern and Kemp Streets this summer. In order to prepare for its replacement next year, the MBTA will close the Dorchester Avenue Bridge over its...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy