On the Market: A Four-Story Townhouse in Roxbury

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...

BEVERLY, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO