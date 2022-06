GALION—The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of Third Fridays In Galion, or TFIG, in Uptowne Galion Friday, June 17, 2022. TFIG is an opportunity for the Galion community to gather Uptowne and support local Galion merchants. In 2022, TFIG events will be held the third Friday of the month, June through September.

