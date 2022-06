FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. Due to upstream factors including recent warm temperatures, rainfall and another round of heavy precipitation expected to occur Sunday night, the river will rise to 14.5 feet by mid-morning Monday. At 14.0 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and impassable.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO