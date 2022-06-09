San Antonio congressman Chip Roy equates gun control legislation to the Holocaust
'Tyrants disarm the people they intend to oppress,' he...www.mysanantonio.com
'Tyrants disarm the people they intend to oppress,' he...www.mysanantonio.com
He is correct! If you want to control the citizens, take away their means of defending themselves from tyranny. That is exactly why our forefathers put in the 2nd amendment. If King George had succeeded in taking away the colonists' firearms, they wouldn't have been able to liberate the colonies.
He is 100% correct nothing happens good when a country starts taking away the people's Firearms. Good chance the Germans hadn't confiscated all the Jews firearms the outcome would have been different.
We are already controlled by the Republican government: can't abort, can't transgender, can't smoke, have to wear seat belts, hate Obamacare, lie to keep Trump out of prison....Republicans have ruined our country
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 20