San Antonio, TX

San Antonio congressman Chip Roy equates gun control legislation to the Holocaust

By Priscilla Aguirre
 4 days ago
'Tyrants disarm the people they intend to oppress,' he...

Sheryl Britt
4d ago

He is correct! If you want to control the citizens, take away their means of defending themselves from tyranny. That is exactly why our forefathers put in the 2nd amendment. If King George had succeeded in taking away the colonists' firearms, they wouldn't have been able to liberate the colonies.

Sotex
4d ago

He is 100% correct nothing happens good when a country starts taking away the people's Firearms. Good chance the Germans hadn't confiscated all the Jews firearms the outcome would have been different.

Liz ❤ for 2024
3d ago

We are already controlled by the Republican government: can't abort, can't transgender, can't smoke, have to wear seat belts, hate Obamacare, lie to keep Trump out of prison....Republicans have ruined our country

WFAA

Thousands march across Texas for March for Our Lives demonstrations

DALLAS — Hundreds of thousands of people marched across Texas and the United States Saturday in support of the fifth annual March for Our Lives demonstration. March for Our Lives is a student-led demonstration that started in Washington D.C. in 2018 with creators who are in support of gun control legislation.
DALLAS, TX
thevindicator.com

Governor Abbott Commends Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan On Proposed Solutions For School Safety

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement commending Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for the quick response by their chambers and for the initial proposals addressing public and school safety following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Governor had requested Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

South Texans react to pending gun, school safety legislative deal

HONDO, Texas – South Texans are still grieving the loss felt by the Uvalde community after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed 21 lives. So, many turned their emotional hardship into action on Sunday by having a benefit concert in Hondo and another in Adkins, Texas.
HONDO, TX
WTRF- 7News

U.S. House Passes Gun Control Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. The legislation passed by […]
UVALDE, TX
washingtonlatest.com

What Does It Mean When Greg Abbott Calls the Uvalde Gunman ‘Evil’?

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, began his press conference on the day of the Uvalde massacre not with policy but theology. He said, “Evil swept across Uvalde today. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face must have evil in his heart, but it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Feds warn that Uvalde massacre, impending abortion ruling and midterm elections could spur more acts of violence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about a potential increase in extremist violence fueled by recent mass shootings, including the massacre in Uvalde last month; an expected Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights; and November’s midterm elections.
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin becomes first city in Texas to pass CROWN Act

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is now the first city in Texas to pass the CROWN Act to help eliminate hair discrimination across the country. The Austin City Council approved implementing the Austin CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair". The act means amending...
AUSTIN, TX
keranews.org

Heat wave ramps up pest control calls in Texas

Local pest control companies report complaints about all sorts of critters showing up inside and outside homes have picked up with the recent heat wave. TPR's Brian Kirkpatrick has had his own run-ins with some interesting creatures, and he explains that there are a several reasons why they're walking, crawling, and slithering towards your home.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
