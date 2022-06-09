Driver uninjured, outage restored after crash into power pole

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet...including Marias Pass. Above 6000 feet, snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with up to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially on the ridgetops. * WHERE...West Glacier Region. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult in the backcountry, especially for those recreating throughout the high country of the Flathead Range... Swan Range...Whitefish Range and the high country of Glacier National Park. Periods of slushy roads are possible for Marias Pass Monday night into Tuesday morning.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO