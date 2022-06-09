ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Bond reduced for Fernandina Beach Police officer accused of sexual battery

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges for John Finley Jr., 33, included...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Two shootings, one fatal, overnight in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, police found a gunshot victim at the 9500 block of Norfolk Blvd, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department personnel declared the victim deceased. JSO did not provide any information about the victim other than that he was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Rape#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy