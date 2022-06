MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Good Samaritan who was just trying to help a trapped cat ended up getting scratched for his efforts. The Janesville Police Department put out a call overnight to try to find the cat and, according to Kadlec Ranch, she has been found and is being cared for. The ranch told NBC15 News that they will spay the cat and keep it for a few days.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO