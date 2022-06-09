ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Gabe the Weatherman visits Eyewitness News

By Thomas Battle
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343DFv_0g61iuP800

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News had a visit from a meteorologist in training Thursday morning.

Gabe the Weatherman is a student from Panther Valley High School in Carbon County.

Gabe lives with autism and sometimes struggles with verbal communication, but that hasn’t stopped him from his passion for weather.

“Like right there is his hobby with knowing the weather. He’s always like saying what the weather is gonna be like and what the temperature is,” said Kirsten Waterson, Gabe’s mom.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4rZz_0g61iuP800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSiLR_0g61iuP800

His enthusiasm for weather gave his teachers an idea after struggling with reading lessons.

“We usually have him look up the weather, look up a joke. Then he types up a whole page. He has a tagline and an intro and everything. The next day we record him doing the whole thing,” said Tricia Kanick, Classroom Autism Interventionist.

They’ve been putting a weekly forecast together for a few months now, everyone says they’ve noticed his personality has changed as he’s started doing these forecasts.

“It’s making with his autism, more relaxed to him. Because he feels comfortable doing the weather,” said Waterson.

Strawberry picking season begins

Gabe got to visit with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Logan Westrope, spoke with Chris Bohinski and Rachel Malak, and even tried his hand out on the green screen.

“So for him to have this opportunity has been great for us to see. And to see him come out of his shell a little bit and bloom into this meteorologist that he’s starting to become has been amazing,” Kanick told Eyewitness News.

His parents say they hope he stays true to who he is and that he will continue to follow his dreams in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Working the storm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Together, they have some 75 years of news-gathering instincts. They both spent the bulk of their careers at WDAU/WYOU TV. Anchor Derry Bird and photojournalist Jim Keenan were part of the staff fifty years ago when Agnes came crashing into our area. They joined retired Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Agnes Remastered: Wilkes-Barre

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – In this installment of remastered film you’ll see Wilkes-Barre in June of 1972 as the Susquehanna River filled to capacity during Tropical Storm Agnes.  Volunteers sandbagged the banks of the river near the Luzerne County courthouse until the siren rang out prompting evacuations.         The waters enveloped the Diamond City. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bear roaming through the Electric City

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bear sightings are common in Northeastern Pennsylvania during the fall, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see one this time of year. Karissa Kalinoski was stopped at a light Sunday morning in downtown Scranton when she saw a bear cub run off the curb outside of the state building onto […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

‘Motionless In White’ album release weekend

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A world-famous metal band with local roots celebrated the release of their sixth album Sunday at a locally-owned record store. ‘Motionless In White’ capped off their 3-day album release weekend at Gallery of Sound in Wilkes-Barre Township. The band that formed in the Pittston area is promoting their album […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Luzerne County, PA
Sports
County
Carbon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Entertainment
Wilkes-barre, PA
Entertainment
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Kramer’s Story

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this 50 anniversary of the Agnes flood, many people are reliving their experiences and telling their tales of the flood. Eyewitness News sat down with Richard Kramer at his accounting office in Kingston to hear his stories of living through the Agnes flood in June of 1972. At the […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Decades-old photo mystery solved thanks to Eyewitness News report

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— What’s been a mystery for decades is finally solved, an unidentified church photographed in the early 1900s by a renowned New York state photographer. It turned out an Eyewitness News report helped reveal it’s a church in northeastern Pennsylvania. As a church community prepared for the dedication of a new steeple at Slocum […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

GOLF CHALLENGE: Blue Ridge Trail

The Eyewitness Sports Golf Challenge returns for a seventh season, and we’re starting things off in 2022 with a trip to a perennial favorite, Blue Ridge Trail in Mountain Top. Sports director A.J. Donatoni faces general manager and superintendent Duane Schell in the opening match, which is taking place at the par-3 7th hole of […]
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
WBRE

Community pool in Monroe County delays opening

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pool in the Stroudsburg community is delaying its opening due to ongoing repairs. According to Dansbury & Stroudsburg Pools and Recreation Facebook, the Stroudsburg pool will remain closed for ongoing pump work. The post says the pool is planning to open the week of June 20. Dansbury pool will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Eyewitness News
WBRE

Chick-fil-A trailer stolen in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Stroudsburg is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that stole a trailer from the parking lot on Sunday. According to the Chick-fil-A Bartonsville, located in the 115 Plaza at 611 Lane in Stroudsburg, during the early hours of Sunday morning, a white truck […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

I-81 southbound reopened in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 81 was closed while crews worked to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT. The interstate remained closed for nearly an hour while crews clean the wreck, as of 12:00 p.m. the highway is reopened. In a news release, PennDOT says that residual […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton cleanup to prepare for Juneteenth celebrations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Pride is beautifying areas of the city ahead of next weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations. Cleanup took place along Market Street near the Black Scranton Project Center. Black Scranton Project will host a Juneteenth block party next Sunday. They collaborated with Scranton Tomorrow, neighbor-works, and the Lackawanna River corridor association to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Railfest returns to Steamtown in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Railfest made its comeback this weekend in Scranton after being canceled since 2019. Steamtown national historic site offered free admission to all children and adults for the event’s return. This year showcased a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the cab of its pacific railroad ‘big boy’ restoration. Visitors were able to go […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WBRE

Lane restriction on I-81 southbound in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) beginning on Monday. According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound between MM 165 and 166 in Ashley, Luzerne County. PennDOT crews will be performing bridge repairs and will begin Monday night at 7:00 and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New information on shooting in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s new information in the investigation of a shooting near a shopping center earlier this month. The Luzerne County District Attorney revealed on Monday an armed citizen actually confronted the gunman. It happened June 3 at a Pittston Township shopping plaza on Route 315. Police say 37-year-old Christopher Carmona […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man and his dog rescued from Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and his dog were rescued from Nay Aug Gorge after falling down the waterfall on Monday. The call for rescue came in just before 3:00 this afternoon. The Deputy Fire Chief says they arrived and saw the man and his dog clinging to the rocks. It took crews […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Flag Day ceremony to be held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday is Flag Day, and an event honoring Old Glory is being held in Scranton. Pennsylvania was the first state to celebrate Flag Day as a state holiday marking the day we chose to adopt our flag as a nation. The American Flag will be given proper respect today as […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Mayhem at mental health facility in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News was the only television news station on the scene Saturday night as the chaos unfolded at First hospital in Kingston. Eyewitness News now takes a closer look at the events that put staff and patients at risk. “We’re getting a report 562 Wyoming Avenue the First Hospital, the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT to close license, photo centers for Juneteenth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on June 13 that all driver’s license and photo centers, including its Harrisburg full-service center, will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20, 2022 for Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Customers can still access a variety of driver and vehicle services, such as […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Child struck by vehicle in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a child struck by a vehicle in Kingston. The Luzerne County 911 Communications Center said police were called to a scene in Kingston, Sunday night for a report of a person hit by a vehicle. According to Luzerne County Fire Companies, a child riding a scooter was […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Dansbury pool in Stroudsburg opens for summer

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sun is shining and people in the Poconos are looking for a way to escape the heat. With beautiful weather in the Poconos and many families came to the Dansbury pool for its opening day. I spoke to pool officials about why they’re expecting a busier weekend than normal. A […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy