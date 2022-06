TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A private citizen has filed a petition asking for the removal of Curtis Traylor-Harris as the constable of Smith County Pct. 1. According to state law, the process of removing an elected official from office must begin with a petition being filed by a private citizen in the district court where the officer resides, or where the alleged cause of removal occurred. The plaintiff is requesting Traylor-Harris’ removal from office pending a jury trial, as well as a temporary suspension of duties and salary for Traylor-Harris.

