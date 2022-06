It’s been a week of celebration on the Central Coast, from the community-building parade and rodeo, to ceremonies topping years of educational pursuit. We offer oodles of roses to the countless volunteers who made possible last weekend’s 79th Elks Rodeo and Parade. The annual fund-raiser for youth recreation throughout the valley couldn’t happen without the men, women and children who rack up countless hours planning, running, and wrapping up the event, from parking lot attendants to arena groomers, entertainment bookers to parade participants.

2 DAYS AGO